World / Africa

Lesotho former first lady Maesaiah Thabane arrested in murder case

The arrest relates to the murder of the previous wife of her husband and former prime minister, Thomas Thabane

03 June 2020 - 12:08 Tim Cocks
Maesaiah Thabane. Picture: REUTERS/MARAFEALE MOHLOBOLI
Maesaiah Thabane. Picture: REUTERS/MARAFEALE MOHLOBOLI

Maseru — Lesotho’s former first lady, Maesaiah Thabane, was arrested on Wednesday in relation to the murder of the previous wife of her husband and former prime minister, Thomas Thabane, police said.

Lesotho’s appeal court revoked her bail last week on suspicion that procedure was not followed correctly when her bail was granted.

Thabane was transferred to court, where the date for a new bail application was set for June 6.

Maesaiah Thabane has been charged with ordering the killing of Lipolelo Thabane, her love rival, who was shot dead near her home in Lesotho's capital, Maseru, in June 2017. Maesaiah Thabane was released on bail in February.

Lipolelo Thabane was estranged from Thomas Thabane at the time of the murder.

The case had been causing growing political instability in Lesotho before Thomas Thabane resigned as prime minister in May.

He is also a suspect in the murder. He denies any involvement and has yet to be formally charged.

Reuters

Lesotho swears in economist Moeketsi Majoro as prime minister

Finance minister takes over after the resignation of Thomas Thabane
World
1 week ago

Lesotho’s coalition government led by Thomas Thabane collapses

Thabane must step down next week as new coalition forms
World
3 weeks ago

Lesotho’s first lady agreed to divorce prime minister on day she was shot dead

Change of heart adds a new twist to scandal that has rocked the mountain kingdom
World
4 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Equatorial Guinea accuses WHO official of ...
World / Africa
2.
Africa’s sick get sicker as serious ailments are ...
World / Africa
3.
Solar power will soon be cheaper than coal
World
4.
Trump threatens to bring in the army to stop US ...
World / Americas
5.
America’s outrage is flexible as it’s based on ...
World

Related Articles

Lesotho: more coups than Covid

News & Fox

Lesotho: the first lady and the murder mystery

Features

Thomas Thabane appears in court over murder of estranged wife

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.