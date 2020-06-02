World / Africa

Equatorial Guinea accuses WHO official of falsifying Covid-19 data

02 June 2020 - 21:17 Agency Staff
Malabo — The central African state of Equatorial Guinea has told the WHO's representative to leave, accusing her of “falsifying” the country's tally of coronavirus cases, according to the government and the UN health agency.

In document dated May 26 seen by AFP on Tuesday, the foreign ministry asked the World Health Organisation's (WHO's) regional office in Africa “to end the duties” of its representative in Equatorial Guinea, Triphonie Nkurunziza, “and immediately oversee her departure from Malabo”.

In parliament on Friday, Prime Minister Pascual Obama Asue accused Nkurunziza of “falsifying the data of people contaminated” by Covid-19.

“We don't have a problem with the WHO, we have a problem with the WHO's representative in Malabo,” he said in remarks broadcast on state television.

A source at the UN office in Malabo, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed the government's request but declined to go into details.

“The government has asked her to go, we have received a document — she is accused of falsifying Covid-19 figures,” the source said.

However, Nkurunziza is still in Malabo as there are no flights enabling her to leave, the source said.

Equatorial Guinea is an oil-rich coastal state that President Teodoro Obiang Nguema has ruled with an iron fist for 40 years.

The authorities say that as of June 1, there were 1,306 recorded cases of Covid-19, 12 of them fatalities, in a population of 1.3-million.

The official tally used to be updated daily, but this practice stopped on April 28, and the update is now being published only from time to time.

Figures put forward by the WHO have sometimes been higher than the national tally.

AFP

