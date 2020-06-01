World / Africa

Nigeria eases restrictions on places of worship despite rising Covid-19 infections

01 June 2020 - 22:13 Agency Staff
An official takes a driver's temperature near Abuja, Nigeria. Picture: AFP/KOLA SULAIMON
An official takes a driver's temperature near Abuja, Nigeria. Picture: AFP/KOLA SULAIMON

Abuja — Nigeria's government on Monday said it was easing restrictions on places of worship as it cautiously rolled back more measures aimed at stopping the spread of coronavirus.

However, the authorities warned the country has “not reached the peak” of infections after recording 10,162 confirmed cases and 287 deaths from the virus.

The head of the national task force on the crisis said guidelines would be issued for how religious services could be relaunched.

The task force also said it was lifting a total lockdown on northern Nigeria's economic hub, Kano, where authorities had reported a spike in deaths.

The authorities said they are aiming to resume domestic flights from June 21.

They also cut back a nationwide curfew to now run from 10pm to 4am each night.

Other tough restrictions remain in place including a limit on public gatherings to no more than 20 people, bars and restaurants staying closed and a ban on travel between different regions. Face masks are mandatory in public.

The economy in Africa's largest oil producer has been hard hit by the coronavirus lockdown and the fall in crude prices.

Officials including the head of the central bank have called for the country to return to business as soon as possible to restart the continent's biggest economy.

Adherence to the regulations has varied across the nation of 200 million. A number of regional authorities allowed worshippers to gather for Muslim Eid celebrations and church services.

AFP

Truck drivers spread coronavirus along East Africa’s transport corridors

Trade has been disrupted as border officials across the region ramp up testing after scores of drivers test positive for Covid-19
World
2 weeks ago

Limited testing shows Nigeria turning blind eye to virus

The country has tested 27,000 samples and recorded more than 4,600 infections out of a population of about 200-million
World
2 weeks ago

Vaccine developers face poser in countries where pandemic is waning

Virus transmission rates may be at such low levels that there is not enough disease circulating to test vaccines
World
13 hours ago

Uganda’s HIV problem doubles-down on the Covid-19 pandemic

Yet, despite its alarming rate of HIV infections, a lack of food during its coronavirus lockdown is killing more in the country now
World
1 week ago

About 190,000 African lives could be lost to Covid-19, WHO warns

Experts warn that Africa is particularly vulnerable to an outbreak due to weak health infrastructure and high rates of poverty, among other risks
World
3 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Protests raging over George Floyd’s death in the ...
World / Americas
2.
Zimbabwe calls in US envoy to explain ‘foreign ...
World / Africa
3.
Vaccine developers face poser in countries where ...
World
4.
Anti-racism protests sparked by US death of ...
World
5.
Curfews imposed in several US cities as protests ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

Africa records more than 100,000 cases of the coronavirus

World / Africa

Covid-19 exposes neglect of Africa’s health-care systems

Opinion

Limited testing shows Nigeria turning blind eye to virus

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.