Nigeria eases restrictions on places of worship despite rising Covid-19 infections

Abuja — Nigeria's government on Monday said it was easing restrictions on places of worship as it cautiously rolled back more measures aimed at stopping the spread of coronavirus.

However, the authorities warned the country has “not reached the peak” of infections after recording 10,162 confirmed cases and 287 deaths from the virus.

The head of the national task force on the crisis said guidelines would be issued for how religious services could be relaunched.

The task force also said it was lifting a total lockdown on northern Nigeria's economic hub, Kano, where authorities had reported a spike in deaths.

The authorities said they are aiming to resume domestic flights from June 21.

They also cut back a nationwide curfew to now run from 10pm to 4am each night.

Other tough restrictions remain in place including a limit on public gatherings to no more than 20 people, bars and restaurants staying closed and a ban on travel between different regions. Face masks are mandatory in public.

The economy in Africa's largest oil producer has been hard hit by the coronavirus lockdown and the fall in crude prices.

Officials including the head of the central bank have called for the country to return to business as soon as possible to restart the continent's biggest economy.

Adherence to the regulations has varied across the nation of 200 million. A number of regional authorities allowed worshippers to gather for Muslim Eid celebrations and church services.

