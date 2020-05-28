Namibia’s president says Swapo held party under lockdown

Windhoek — Namibia's President Hage Geingob on Thursday admitted to breaching coronavirus regulations in April by hosting a celebration to mark his party's 60th anniversary.

He said all the guests paid a fine.

The Swapo party took place in parliament on April 19, when Namibia was under lockdown and group gatherings were banned to limit the spread of coronavirus.

“We had a very important occasion of the 60th anniversary of Swapo,” Geingob said on Thursday during a press conference on the country's Covid-19 response.

“Though we were as little as ten leaders ... we were found not on the right side of the regulations and law. We had to admit guilt and we were punished, we paid.”

The guests included Vice-President Nangolo Mbumba, Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila and secretary-general Sophia Shaningwa. All were fined N$2,000 (R1,980).

Geingob caused some controversy in March for inviting several African presidents to his swearing-in ceremony, prompting some to breach their own travel bans.

A small handful of leaders attended the event, including Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his Angolan counterpart Joao Lourenco.

Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Masisi self-isolated for 14 days upon his return.

Geingob has also come under fire for making public appearances without a face mask.

The 78-year old president defended his behaviour on Thursday, claiming masks were only required in the workplace or for travel, shopping and outdoor exercise.

Namibia started gradually easing its nationwide lockdown on May 4.

The sparsely populated southern African county has recorded just 22 coronavirus cases to date, none of which have been fatal.

Namibia said on Thursday it would further ease restrictions from June 2.

However, the harbour town of Walvis Bay will revert to level one, the most restrictive, for seven days after two residents tested positive. The government has stepped up tracing of people who came into contact with the two.

Geingob urged public vigilance despite the easing of restrictions which will allow schools to resume face-to-face classes and restaurants to receive sit-down customers.

Non-contact sports and gatherings of up to 50 people at weddings, funerals and other events will be allowed.

But clubs, casinos and gambling houses will remain closed as they are considered high-risk areas while truck drivers arriving in Namibia will be screened, tested on arrival and quarantined for no less than 14 days.

Reuters, AFP