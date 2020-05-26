World / Africa

Burundi’s former president applauds his hand-picked successor

Evariste Ndayishimiye, a former general chosen by the powerful ruling party as heir, won convincingly, but the opposition alleges election cheating

26 May 2020 - 13:34 Agency Staff
Pierre Nkurunziza. Picture: REUTERS/JEAN PIERRE AIME HARERIMANA
Pierre Nkurunziza. Picture: REUTERS/JEAN PIERRE AIME HARERIMANA

Bujumbura — Burundi’s long-ruling leader Pierre Nkurunziza congratulated his hand-picked successor on Tuesday for a “large victory” in the presidential election, though the opposition has vowed to contest the result in court.

Election officials on Monday declared Evariste Ndayishimiye, a former army general chosen by the powerful ruling party as heir to Nkurunziza, the winner of the May 20 poll with 68.72% of the vote.

“I warmly congratulate the president-elect Gen-Maj Evariste Ndayishimiye for his large victory, which confirms that the great majority of Burundians adhere to the projects and the values he embodies,” Nkurunziza, who chose not to run after 15 years in power, posted on Twitter. “We are privileged witnesses to history. May God bless Burundi!”

The strongest opposition candidate, Agathon Rwasa, came in a distant second with 24.19% of the vote, but his National Freedom Council (CNL) has rejected the results, alleging cheating by the governing CNDD-FDD party.

CNL spokesperson Therence Manirambona said on Monday that his party is putting together a legal complaint to submit within days “so that the court can take a decision on the massive fraud that marked this electoral farce”.

The CNDD-FDD defeated the CNL by a similar margin in the legislative elections held the same day.

No foreign observers were allowed into Burundi to keep an eye on the election process, which went ahead with scant regard to the coronavirus outbreak following a tense campaign marked by violence and arbitrary arrests.

Nkurunziza has been in power since 2005, and his final years in office have been racked with turmoil. His third-term election run in 2015 sparked violence that left at least 1,200 dead and pushed 400,000 to flee the country.

Burundi is tightly controlled by the ruling party and its youth wing has been linked to a forceful crackdown against the government’s critics. State security forces have been accused by rights groups and the UN of crimes against humanity and abuses such as torture, disappearances, sexual violence and executions.

Ndayishimiye is set to inherit a deeply isolated country, under sanctions and cut off by foreign donors, its economy and national psyche damaged by the years of unrest. 

Nkurunziza was elevated by Burundi’s parliament to the rank of “supreme guide for patriotism” this year and he will continue to be chair of the ruling party’s powerful council of elders.

Ndayishimiye is expected to be sworn in for a seven-year term in late August, when Nkurunziza’s term ends.

AFP

Evariste Ndayishimiye wins a Burundi poll beset by violence

The vote marks the end of Pierre Nkurunziza’s 15-year rule that saw political upheaval become the norm after his decision to push for a third term in ...
World
19 hours ago

US wants AfDB to probe alleged ethics breaches by Akinwumi Adesina

The US treasury has expressed ‘deep reservations’ over the result of an internal African Development Bank inquiry clearing the banks president
World
21 hours ago

Patrice Talon allies in Benin sweep municipal elections

The expected outcome came as the polls were open despite the threat of the coronavirus
World
4 days ago

After weeks of clashes, Burundi’s citizens go to the polls

A week ago, Burundi expelled four WHO officials after the health body questioned the wisdom of holding campaign rallies while Covid-19 is still ...
World
6 days ago

Lesotho swears in economist Moeketsi Majoro as prime minister

Finance minister takes over after the resignation of Thomas Thabane
World
5 days ago

Most read

1.
Sweden defends open-society approach as death ...
World / Europe
2.
Iranian tanker docks at Venezuelan port in ...
World / Americas
3.
WHO suspends hydroxychloroquine trials over ...
World
4.
US wants AfDB to probe alleged ethics breaches by ...
World / Africa
5.
Boris Johnson’s chief adviser Dominic Cummings ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

After weeks of clashes, Burundi’s citizens go to the polls

World / Africa

How universities can play a role in shaping a new post-crisis world

Opinion

ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Tanzanian minister leaves a lasting legacy of peacemaking

Opinion / Columnists

Burundi expels WHO team days ahead of presidential election

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.