US wants AfDB to probe alleged ethics breaches by Akinwumi Adesina

The US treasury has expressed ‘deep reservations’ over the result of an internal African Development Bank inquiry clearing the banks president

25 May 2020 - 16:27 Agency Staff
African Development Bank president Akinwumi Adesina. Picture: REUTERS
African Development Bank president Akinwumi Adesina. Picture: REUTERS

Abidjan — The US department of the treasury has called on the African Development Bank (AfDB) to carry out an independent probe into alleged ethics breaches by its president, Akinwumi Adesina.

In a letter obtained by AFP on Monday, US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin expressed “deep reservations” about the outcome of an internal inquiry clearing Adesina, and urged the appointment of an independent outside investigator.

The letter, dated May 22, was sent to the chair of the AfDB's board, Ivorian planning and development minister Niale Kaba.

Adesina is seeking a second five-year term at the helm of the AfDB, one of the world’s five largest multilateral development banks.

In April, whistle-blowers submitted a 15-page report to bank governors detailing alleged embezzlement, preferential treatment for fellow Nigerians in senior appointments and the promotion of people suspected or convicted of fraud and corruption.

The bank’s ethics committee totally exonerated Adesina, saying the complaint “rested on no objective, solid facts”. Adesina himself has dismissed the allegations as “spurious and unfounded” and “blatantly false”.

A former Nigerian agriculture minister, Adesina is the only candidate in an election which was set for late May but which has been postponed to August because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He has received the backing of the African Union (AU) and the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas).

In October 2019, the AfDB raised $115bn in fresh capital, an operation deemed a personal success for Adesina.

The bank had been shaken by a series of high-level departures soon after his arrival, with complaints of Adesina's “authoritarian” leadership style.

Adesina is the first Nigerian president of the AfDB, in which Nigeria is the top stakeholder with 9%.

Mnuchin's letter came after the whistle-blowers called for an independent inquiry after their complaint gained no traction.

The internal probe was tainted by “irregularities and manipulations”, a group of anonymous “concerned staff members of the AfDB” said in a letter to bank governors.

The AfDB has 80 state shareholders, 54 of which are African. The others are from the Americas, Asia and Europe.

AFP

African Development Bank president cleared of favouritism charges

The bank’s ethics committee found no evidenc eto support the allegations
2 weeks ago

AKINWUMI ADESINA: Millions face locust-induced famine in Africa as it already battles pandemic

Unless invasion is contained, 5-million additional people in East Africa will be hungry by June, UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) says
3 weeks ago

