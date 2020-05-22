World / Africa

Africa records more than 100,000 cases of the coronavirus

SA and Nigeria, respectively, have the highest recorded infections in Sub-Saharan Africa

22 May 2020 - 18:42 Agency Staff
South of the Sahara, the highest coronavirus numbers have been in SA and Nigeria. Picture: REUTERS/MAGGIE ANDRESEN
Africa has now recorded more than 100,000 cases of coronavirus, according to a tally on Friday.

Across the continent, a total of 100,002 cases had been registered as of 11am GMT on Friday, of which 3,095 were fatal.

Countries in Northern Africa have the highest death tolls, led by Egypt (696 deaths from 15,003 cases) and Algeria (582 deaths from 7,918 cases).

South of the Sahara, the highest tolls have been in SA (369 deaths out of 19,137 cases) and Nigeria (211 deaths from 7,016 cases).

The continent-wide figure is far behind that of the US, with more than 1.6-million cases, with more than 96,000 of them leading to death;, and Europe, with 1.9-million cases and 171,011 deaths.

Experts warn that Africa’s figures are likely to underestimate the true scale of the pandemic there, due to lack of testing capacity.

AFP

