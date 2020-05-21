Uganda’s HIV problem doubles-down on the Covid-19 pandemic

Gulu — Before Uganda’s coronavirus lockdown, HIV-positive Matina had a morning routine. After waking she drank tea, ate something small, and took her antiretroviral (ARV) drugs as doctors instructed. But since restrictions to stop the spread of Covid-19 were introduced in March, her situation has changed.

She has nothing to eat so she avoids her medicine as it makes her feel nauseous and dizzy if taken without food.

Matina — who asked to go by her first name for fear of stigma due to having HIV since 2014 — said her relatives cannot work due to rules against travel and non-essential services. The seven children she supports eat one meal a day at most.

“The coronavirus has brought so many problems to me,” Matina told the Thomson Reuters Foundation outside her small, grass-roof home in a leafy, poor part of Gulu, northern Uganda. “Getting food is not easy. I cannot buy beans because the price has increased and I cannot afford it. There’s no money. Maybe corona is better because the hunger will just kill you.”

Two months into a lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, many Ugandans are struggling. With about 1.4-million people, or just more than 3% of the population, living with HIV or Aids, according to government figures, one of the highest rates in East Africa, with about 23,000 people dying and 50,000 new infections each year.

Women are disproportionately affected, accounting for nearly 60% of adults living with HIV. New infections among young women aged 15—24 years are more than double those among young men and stigma against those with HIV is rife.

Uganda has, however, made major strides to combat HIV/Aids, bringing the infection rate down from 18.5 % in 1992, according to UN data, with 1-million people on drugs to slow HIV developing and hold off progression into Aids.

The national parliament criminalised the intentional transmission of the disease in 2014.

Race to stem virus

But the fast spread of the coronavirus meant Uganda’s lockdown included a nationwide travel ban imposed with one hour’s notice, leaving no opportunity to plan.

Local authorities said they had no time to make proper provision for people with chronic illnesses, or those who needed emergency healthcare. At least 11 pregnant women have died because of problems accessing maternal healthcare, according to the Kampala-based Women’s Probono Initiative.

“This element was not addressed at the initial stage of this lockdown due to the pandemic,” said Dr Kaggwa Mugagga, HIV advisor at the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Uganda. “We had to sit back and look at what the impact of the lockdown was on various programmes.”

He said that at first there were problems distributing medicine but increasing numbers of volunteers are cycling and on motorbikes to deliver drugs to HIV patients whose compromised immune systems are feared to put them at greater risk of Covid-19.