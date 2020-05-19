World / Africa

Thomas Thabane quits as Lesotho leader amid murder conspiracy case

Finance minister Moeketsi Majoro has been named as Thabane's interim replacement

19 May 2020 - 12:36 Marafaele Mohloboli
Thomas Thabane. Picture: AFP/GIANLUIGI GUERCIA
Thomas Thabane. Picture: AFP/GIANLUIGI GUERCIA

Maseru — Lesotho’s Prime Minister, Thomas Thabane, resigned on Tuesday, removing the main hurdle to resolving a political crisis that engulfed the country late in 2019

Thabane's departure marks the end of one of Lesotho’s longest political careers — one marked by exile, feuding, intrigue, tension with the military and a political crisis that erupted when police named him as a suspect in a murder case late in 2019.

His own All Basotho Convention (ABC) party, opposition figures and SA mediators, had been heaping pressure on the prime minister to resign over a case in which he and his current wife are suspected of conspiring to murder his former wife nearly three years ago.

They have both denied any involvement.

“The time to retire from the great theatre of action, take leave from public life and office has finally arrived,” the eighty-year-old told citizens in a speech on Lesotho TV.

“I plead with the entire nation and leadership to give my successor utmost support, and on my part I wish to assure him of my support at all material times,” he added.

Finance minister Moeketsi Majoro has been named by parliament as Thabane's interim replacement.

Reuters

Lesotho confirms first Covid-19 case

Until recently it was the only country in Africa free of coronavirus infections
World
5 days ago

Lesotho’s coalition government led by Thomas Thabane collapses

Thabane must step down next week as new coalition forms
World
1 week ago

Lesotho’s first lady agreed to divorce prime minister on day she was shot dead

Change of heart adds a new twist to scandal that has rocked the mountain kingdom
World
2 weeks ago

Lesotho government commits to ‘dignified retirement’ for Thomas Thabane

The head of SA's delegation to Lesotho, Jeff Radebe, says the timeline is ‘immediate’
World
4 weeks ago

Lesotho: the first lady and the murder mystery

Lesotho’s fractious politics seem even more uncertain than usual, after Prime Minister Tom Thabane appeared in court this week in connection with the ...
Features
2 months ago

Most read

1.
‘Reckless’ Trump is taking anti-malaria drug ...
World / Americas
2.
Emmanuel Macron loses outright majority in ...
World / Europe
3.
Risk managers brace for lengthy global recession
World
4.
‘Architect of Rwanda genocide’ arrested on ...
World / Africa
5.
High consumption of tobacco ‘not helping’ ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Uganda detains Stella Nyanzi over coronavirus lockdown protest

World / Africa

Zimbabweans go hungry as coronavirus lockdown deepens food crisis

World / Africa

‘Architect of Rwanda genocide’ arrested on outskirts of Paris

World / Africa

Election goes ahead in Benin despite virus threat

World / Africa

Malawi will have its election, come hell or Covid-19

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.