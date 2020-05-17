World / Africa ‘Architect of Rwanda genocide’ arrested on outskirts of Paris BL PREMIUM

French police have seized the man accused of masterminding the Rwandan genocide, ending a transcontinental 26-year manhunt for “the Eichmann of Africa”.

Félicien Kabuga was arrested in the northern outskirts of Paris after a dawn raid on his flat. Officers said the 84-year-old had been living there under an assumed identity.