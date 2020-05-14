Burundi expels WHO team days ahead of presidential election

Nairobi — Burundi has ordered the expulsion of the World Health Organisation's (WHO) expert team backing the country's response to the coronavirus pandemic, just days before a presidential election.

The foreign ministry, in a letter to the WHO's Africa headquarters and seen by AFP on Wednesday, said the UN agency's representative in Burundi and his three colleagues "are declared persona non grata and … must leave the territory of Burundi" by Friday.

The directive, dated May 12, expels Dr Walter Kazadi Mulombo; the country's WHO coronavirus co-ordinator, Dr Jean Pierre Mulunda Nkata; communicable diseases head Dr Ruhana Mirindi Bisimwa; and a laboratory expert in the testing for Covid-19, Daniel Tarzy.

"Late yesterday afternoon I was made aware through a note verbale [diplomatic note] about this decision of the government of Burundi which has asked our WHO representative and three other persons, one of whom is a consultant ... to leave the country immediately," WHO Africa director Matshidiso Moeti said on Thursday.

"We are in communication with the government of Burundi to clarify and understand the reasoning behind this decision they have taken. We are in the meantime then working to organise the departure of our staff."

The letter does not provide a reason for the decision. Diplomatic and administrative sources say the foreign ministry aborted a similar attempt to expel the same four officials a month ago.

"They are expelled and the health minister has totally excluded WHO, accusing it of unacceptable interference in its management of the coronavirus," a Burundian official told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention described the move as "unfortunate" at a time when greater co-operation was needed to tackle the virus on the continent.

"We are in dire need of technical expertise as a continent, which has a very weak health system and fragile infrastructure, where we don't have the luxury of kicking out WHO," director John Nkengasong said Thursday.

The UN Commission of Inquiry on Burundi said in a statement that it "deeply regretted" the decision.

Looming election

The announcement comes just days before Burundians go to the polls on May 20 to choose a new president, parliamentarians and local officials.

The country has officially recorded 27 cases and one death from the coronavirus.

But it has taken few precautions against the disease and testing is low, fuelling concern that the true extent of the outbreak is not known.

A health ministry official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said seven patients have been hospitalised at one institution with symptoms such as respiratory distress and had not been tested and that "a whole wing has been dedicated to them at the military hospital".

Meanwhile a doctor, also seeking anonymity, reported six deaths of patients "presenting all the symptoms of coronavirus" last week.

One resident of the capital recounted that her neighbour, who had a fever and respiratory problems, was refused a test.

"This man was 65 years old and died at home last week," she said.

Meanwhile, the National Institute of Public Health, the only place carrying out tests, has had six of its staff responsible for taking samples, fall sick with the virus.

"Since then all activity is paralysed, no test can be carried out, it is a catastrophe," an employee of the institue confirmed to AFP, on condition of anonymity.

Election at any cost

Rights groups say the government is pressing ahead with the vote no matter the cost, and accuses the ruling party and its youth wing of crushing dissent and threatening those taking their own measures against coronavirus.

Huge political rallies have been held across the country, drawing tens of thousands of supporters together in mass gatherings that have been banned in other parts of Africa and around the word.

Nkengasong warned such congregations were ripe for spreading coronavirus far and wide.