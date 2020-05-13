World / Africa

Lesotho confirms first Covid-19 case

Until recently it was the only country in Africa free of coronavirus infections

13 May 2020 - 19:00 Sisipho Skweyiya
A general view of buildings is seen in Lesotho's capital Maseru. Picture: REUTERS
Lesotho recorded its first case of Covid-19 on Wednesday, the health ministry said, becoming the last country in Africa to be afflicted by the virus.

The ministry said it had conducted 81 tests for Covid-19 from travellers from SA and Saudi Arabia, of which one was positive. It was waiting for results from 301 other tests.

Lesotho’s bigger, more industrialised neighbour SA has recorded more than 10,000 cases.

Africa has 69,764 confirmed cases of Covid-19, 2,421 deaths and 23,857 recoveries, according to a Reuters tally based on government statements and World Health Organisation data.

However, limited testing in many countries suggests the number could be much higher.

The disease has struck at a time of political uncertainty in Lesotho, with Prime Minister Thomas Thabane due to step down by the end of next week after his coalition collapsed in parliament.

His exit would clear the way for a solution to a political crisis that erupted in 2019, when he and his wife were accused by police of murdering his former wife nearly three years ago. They both deny the charges.

It is unclear when he will step down, although parliament has already provisionally named finance minister Moeketsi Majoro as his replacement.

Reuters

