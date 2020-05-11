World / Africa

Factory worker spreads Covid-19 to 533 in Ghana

Pandemic brings Ghana’s three years of economic expansion of 6% or more to a sudden halt

11 May 2020 - 20:23 Ekow Dontoh and Yinka Ibukun
A man covers his face as he waits to receive goods from volunteers in Accra, Ghana, April 4 2020. Picture: REUTERS/FRANCIS KOKOROKO
A man covers his face as he waits to receive goods from volunteers in Accra, Ghana, April 4 2020. Picture: REUTERS/FRANCIS KOKOROKO

Accra — One person infected 533 people with the coronavirus at a fish factory in Ghana, accounting for more than a 10th of all cases recorded in the country so far and showing how precarious any progress in the fight against the disease can be.

The mass infection occurred in Tema, 30km  east of the capital, Accra, President Nana Akufo-Addo said a televised broadcast on Sunday night. The infection spike is a setback to the country that has led African peers in rolling out a mass screening and testing programme. The factory closed down for a week and has been disinfected.

Ghana, which identified its first two coronavirus cases on March 12, was the first in Sub-Saharan Africa to lift its 21-day lockdown after ramping up its testing capacity. Almost 161,00 people had been tested by Sunday, more than any other in the region apart from SA.

Ghana has 4,700 confirmed cases of coronavirus, including 494 recoveries and 22 deaths, government data shows.

The pandemic has brought Ghana’s three years of economic expansion of 6% or more to a sudden halt. The government forecasts growth to slow to 1.5% in 2020, the least in 37 years. While economic activity has resumed, social-distancing policies are still in place, schools remain shut and public gatherings restricted. Borders will stay closed until May 31.

Bloomberg

DAVID PILLING: Africa holds its breath amid low Covid-19 death toll

Continent has limited confirmed virus fatalities but experts warn it is too early to draw conclusions
Life
16 hours ago

About 190,000 African lives could be lost to Covid-19, WHO warns

Experts warn that Africa is particularly vulnerable to an outbreak due to weak health infrastructure and high rates of poverty, among other risks
World
3 days ago

HIV deaths may double in Sub-Saharan Africa if Covid-19 crisis hinders healthcare

Modelling shows a six-month disruption in HIV health services could turn the clock back to 2008, when more than 950,000 Aids-related deaths were ...
World
3 hours ago

Second wave of infections closes markets and mosques in Senegal’s holy city

Just weeks before hosting thousands of pilgrims at a religious festival, the country has to tighten restrictions to contain a fresh outbreak
World
4 hours ago

How pandemic is changing the face of traditional funerals

The transportation of corpses and large burial ceremonies have been banned
Life
1 day ago

KUSENI DLAMINI: You cannot have a strong economy without a healthy population

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s risk-adjusted and phased strategy to resume economic activity makes perfect sense and deserves our full support, writes ...
Opinion
1 day ago

Most read

1.
New Wuhan infections fuel fears of renewed ...
World / Asia
2.
Sweden’s ignoring the coronavirus wouldn’t work ...
World / Europe
3.
Tracing apps could be new normal for travellers ...
World
4.
About 190,000 African lives could be lost to ...
World / Africa
5.
Chicago’s murder rate no better, as lockdown ...
World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.