World / Africa

Africa CDC says virus tests sent to Tanzania were not faulty

The WHO supports the Africa CDC, while Tanzania is conducting investigations on the laboratory that conducted the tests

07 May 2020 - 17:53 Giulia Paravicini
John Nkengasong, director of the Africa CDC. Picture: REUTERS/TIKSA NEGERI
John Nkengasong, director of the Africa CDC. Picture: REUTERS/TIKSA NEGERI

Addis Ababa — The head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), on Thursday, rejected an assertion by Tanzania’s president that the coronavirus tests it supplied are faulty.

Tanzania’s government spokesperson said a team is conducting investigations on the laboratory that conducted the tests, and the outcome will be made public once complete. The World Health Organisation (WHO) expressed confidence in the tests.

On Sunday, Tanzanian President John Magufuli said the imported test kits were faulty after they had returned positive results on a goat and a pawpaw — among several non-human samples submitted for testing, with technicians left deliberately unaware of their origins.

The next day, the head of the national health laboratory in charge of testing was suspended. The president did not say why the authorities had been initially suspicious of the tests.

“The tests that Tanzania is using, we know they are working very well,” Africa CDC director John Nkengasong told journalists.

The Africa CDC, along with the Jack Ma Foundation, a charity founded by the Chinese billionaire, supplied the tests, he said.

Ma, founder of Alibaba Group, has donated thousands of test kits, masks and protective gear to African nations and the equipment is being used across the continent. No other countries have made public complaints about the tests.

“We are very instrumental in training, providing training to nearly all countries and providing them with test kits. We’ve also, in the past couple of weeks and months, distributed tests from the Jack Ma Foundation that have been validated and proven to be very, very reliable,” Nkengasong said.

Hassan Abbas, Tanzania’s chief government spokesperson, said the government has formed a team of experts to examine the lab that conducted the tests, and will give the outcome of the results once completed.

“What the president said was based on initial tests run by using animals ... to test the veracity of the test results,” Abbas said. “Our worry was based on empirical findings. Once the team finalises its work we will know the gravity of the lapses in the machines.”

Tanzania, where places of worship remain open, has at least 480 confirmed cases and 18 deaths, the fourth highest case load in Eastern Africa. But the data is from Sunday, the most recent day the government released figures.

Almost all other African nations release daily reports on the latest tallies on infections, fatalities and recoveries. Tanzania’s lag has prompted criticism from the country’s opposition that the government is being secretive.

Asked about Tanzania’s questioning of the tests, WHO Africa head Matshidiso Moeti said on a teleconference with the media: “We are convinced that the tests that have been provided ... both through procurement through the WHO and those that came through Jack Ma donations, were not contaminated with the virus.”

Africa’s testing capacity has expanded sharply but it has still carried out only about 685 tests per million people, according to a Reuters tally of figures from the Africa CDC. By comparison, Europe has carried out nearly 17-million tests, or just less than 23,000 per million.

Reuters

How Covid-19 is exposing the holes in Africa’s health systems

Some nations, such as Guinea Bissau, have no ventilators at all. Mauritania has one; Liberia said it has six; Somalia has 19
World
5 hours ago

African states without ventilators will receive first from Jack Ma donation

Ten African nations are facing the pandemic without a single ventilator, says head of the Africa CDC John Nkengasong
World
2 weeks ago

AU warns Covid-19 spread will worsen as cases slip through the net

Africa CDC head John Nkengasong expects infection rates to rise in Africa amid weak testing
World
1 month ago

Africa most vulnerable to coronavirus, but SA leads the way

Poor health infrastructure, crowded cities with inadequate sanitation, and porous borders make African countries particularly at risk
World
2 months ago

Most read

1.
Tanzanian president John Magufuli questions ...
World / Africa
2.
India out to woo US companies from China
World
3.
Chile’s sex workers embracing online world amid ...
World / Americas
4.
World Bank lends $7m to ailing Zimbabwe to fight ...
World / Africa
5.
Despite high infection rate, UK looks to ease ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

How Covid-19 is exposing the holes in Africa’s health systems

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.