World / Africa

Kenya cordons off coronavirus hot-spots in two main cities

Covid-19 cases are mounting in some areas of the country, which says a complete lockdown is too much for the urban poor to bear

06 May 2020 - 17:50 Agency Staff
Kenyan health minister Mutahi Kagwe. Picture: REUTERS/NJERI MWANGI
Kenyan health minister Mutahi Kagwe. Picture: REUTERS/NJERI MWANGI

Nairobi — Kenya’s health minister announced on Wednesday that one suburb of the capital Nairobi, as well as a part of the port city of Mombasa, will be cordoned off due to skyrocketing cases of the coronavirus in those areas.

Cases of the virus have crept up slowly in Kenya, as in many other African countries; however, in recent days it has become clear the virus is fast spreading in several hot-spots.

Eastleigh, a suburb in Nairobi with a large Somali population, has recorded 68 cases, while Mombasa’s Old Town has 64 infections, out of a total 582 cases in the country. There have been 26 Covid-19 deaths nationwide.

Health minister Mutahi Kagwe said that from Wednesday, for the next 15 days, “there shall be cessation of movement” in and out of Eastleigh and Mombasa’s Old Town.

“Let me be clear, there will be no movement to or out of the two places from 4pm GMT today. Within those areas, people are free to move but we encourage people to stay in their houses.”

No such measures were announced for the informal settlement Kawangware, where 24 cases of the virus have been recorded.

Kenya has stopped short of ordering a full lockdown, like many of its neighbours. Observers have warned that to do so would be a disaster for the millions of urban poor who live hand to mouth in slums in the capital.

The country has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew and blocked movement in and out of Nairobi, three coastal towns, and the north-eastern county of Mandera, as well as two refugee camps housing some 400,000 people.

However, while nations that did confine their population, such as Mauritius, Rwanda and Uganda, are starting to ease restrictions as new cases flatten out, Kenya has seen a jump in cases in recent days.

The Kenyan government also announced that from Wednesday it will shoulder all the costs of quarantine, as citizens have resisted taking free tests out of fear that if they are positive they will have to pay for their own isolation and treatment.

Several stories of patients in quarantine being held as they are unable to pay their bills have circulated in local media.

AFP

World Bank lends $7m to ailing Zimbabwe to fight Covid-19

It will get $5m from the World Bank’s global financing facility trust and $2m from funds meant to help Zimbabwe recover from the 2019 cyclone
World
3 hours ago

Desperate Zimbabwe out of financial options amid Covid-19

The country is largely being ignored by international funders due to its past bad record of repayment and governance failures
World
1 day ago

Uganda ‘tames’ virus and starts easing curbs

Businesses to reopen but public transport and private vehicles remain prohibited
World
1 day ago

Lesotho’s first lady agreed to divorce prime minister on day she was shot dead

Change of heart adds a new twist to scandal that has rocked the mountain kingdom
World
1 day ago

Delayed African free-trade pact ‘a missed opportunity’ for stimulus

First trade under the agreement set back by the coronavirus pandemic
World
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Tanzanian president John Magufuli questions ...
World / Africa
2.
North Korean defector apologises for saying Kim ...
World / Asia
3.
Desperate Zimbabwe out of financial options amid ...
World / Africa
4.
Russia’s coronavirus cases rise by more than ...
World / Europe
5.
Chile’s sex workers embracing online world amid ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

Russia’s coronavirus cases rise by more than 10,100 overnight

World / Europe

Coronavirus mutating as it spreads should help create a vaccine

World

GE Aviation plans to cut 13,000 jobs as coronavirus hits demand

Companies / Industrials

China’s May Day travel a good sign of recovery after Covid-19

World / Asia

No probe into Covid-19 before pandemic is over, China says

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.