Uganda ‘tames’ virus and starts easing curbs

05 May 2020 - 11:02 Elias Biryabarema
Uganda police officers take a man into custody as they patrol on a street during the curfew after 7pm in Kampala, Uganda, on April, 29, 2020. - Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on April 14, 2020, ordered the extension of a 21-day nationwide lockdown with a strict night curfew, in a bid to halt the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Picture: SUMY SADURNI / AFP
Kampala — Uganda began to loosen one of Africa’s strictest anti-coronavirus lockdowns on Tuesday after President Yoweri Museveni declared the infection “tamed”.

The country of 42-million reported 97 confirmed cases and no deaths in 45 days of restrictions, and Museveni said it was now better equipped to trace and detect new infections faster.

“We have somehow tamed the virus,” Museveni said in a televised address late on Monday. “It is high time we start slowly and carefully to open up, but without undoing our achievements.”

Uganda, alongside neighbouring Rwanda, had some of Africa’s strictest lockdown measures, including the shuttering of all but essential businesses, dusk-to-dawn curfews and bans on private and public transport vehicles.

Businesses including hardware shops, restaurants, wholesale stores and others will now be allowed to reopen.

Public transport and most private vehicles would still remain prohibited, however, meaning that workers for reopened businesses will have to commute either by bicycle or on foot.

Schools and international borders were to remain shut, Museveni said.

After a 14-day period, he said, authorities will announce the next level of reopening.

Covid-19 infections and fatalities reported across Africa have been low compared with the US, parts of Asia and Europe. However, Africa also has extremely low levels of testing, with rates of about 500 per million people.

Reuters

