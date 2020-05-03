Zimbabwe forced to go cap in hand to global lenders

“The global Covid-19 pandemic is expected to have a devastating health, humanitarian and economic impact on Zimbabwe,” Ncube said in the letter. “Domestic resources to allow the authorities to mitigate the impact of the pandemic are insufficient and access to external financing is severely constrained due to external debt arrears.”

The outbreak and economic impact have hit Zimbabwe as it struggles to recover from the worst drought in 40 years, a cyclone and two decades of economic mismanagement that left the country short of fuel and wheat and with an annual inflation rate of 676%. Relations with multilateral organisations have been soured by Zimbabwe’s inability to keep up with payments on $8bn of external debt.

Zimbabwe, along with Sudan and Eritrea, is ineligible for recently announced aid from the IMF because of those arrears.

Economic outlook

Ncube said the economy is set to contract by between 15% and 20% over 2019 and 2020, and cited a World Bank assessment that the nation’s funding gap will be $1bn this year.

In the letter, Ncube said the government accepts “responsibility for the recent policy missteps” and laid out a series of measures the administration is prepared to take if the organisations agree to “high-level” talks.