PODCAST | Covid-19’s effect on Africa’s economic outlook

Signé is a senior fellow in the global economy and development programme at the Brookings Institutionand his passionate perspectives about the merits of democracy feature heavily in this episode. His views are coloured, in part, by the live policy-making exposure he’s gleaned during advisory assignments such as serving on the Global Network on Digital Technologies for Sustainable Urbanisation at the appointment of a UN under secretary-general.

Using Signé’s new book, Unlocking Africa’s Business Potential: Trends, Opportunities, Risks and Strategies, as a springboard for the conversation, the trio interrogates some of the speculation influencing Africa’s collective response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Learn why, despite what’s happening Signé is standing by the bullish notions outlined in his book — views which, for the most part, Gagliardone buys into, given the positive progress points the continent was posting before the whole Covid-19 nightmare set in.

Questions discussed in this episode include:

1) What immediately pops into Signé, Gagliardone and Masuku’s heads when they hear “Covid-19 and Africa?” [08:34]

2) In light of what is happening in his native Italy, what does Gagliardone view as key learning points for SA, where he is based? [18:45]

3) How should “expert” projections shape Africa’s political and economic response to Covid-19? [22:36]

4) Signé unpacks insights from his new book. [42:11]

5) Why would anybody consider Africa’s population growth trajectory as anything but a good thing? [43:52]

6) How might Africa position itself to become more competitive in the global economy? [45:30]

7) Is Signé as bullish on Africa’s potential now as he was before the Covid-19 pandemic? [49:10]

8) Why might Africans do well to be cautiously optimistic about the continent’s recovery prospects? [51:00]

9) What does Signé see as Africa’s most unique selling propositions? [58:59]

10) Apart from the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement (AfCFTA), what other evidence might there be of increased regional trade co-operation in Africa? [1:08:05]

