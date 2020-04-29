World / Africa

Guinea-Bissau premier and several ministers test positive for Covid-19

In Tanzania, opposition slams 'state of denial' over coronavirus

29 April 2020 - 18:49 Agency Staff
Nuno Gomes Nabiam. Picture: SEYLLOU / AFP
Nuno Gomes Nabiam. Picture: SEYLLOU / AFP

Bissau — Guinea-Bissau Prime Minister Nuno Gomes Nabiam said on Wednesday he had been infected with Covid-19, as three other ministers in the fragile West African state also tested positive.

“I have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, I am at home and I feel well,” Nabiam said in a Facebook post.

The prime minister urged citizens to stay home and “take every measure to save your life and those of your family”.

The virus “exists and spreads easily”, he said.

The former Portuguese colony of about 1.8-million people has registered 73 coronavirus cases to date, with one fatality. As with other poor countries in the region, there are fears that it is ill-equipped to handle a large outbreak.

Nabiam said that a “good number” of members of an interministerial coronavirus committee had caught Covid-19, suggesting that this was because they have been “at the forefront” of fighting the disease.

Health minister Antonio Deuna said  three other government ministers had been infected in addition to the premier. Interior minister Botche Cande has tested positive, as well as secretary of state for public order Mario Fambe and secretary of state for regional integration Monica Boiro.

Deuna added that several ministers and government officials were tested after the country reported its first coronavirus death on Sunday.

A police officer assigned to the interior ministry, who requested anonymity, said that ministry staff are in close contact and often converse without wearing masks. “We are all afraid,” he said.

In East Africa, Tanzania's main opposition leader on Wednesday accused the government of hiding information on the coronavirus and failing to take the pandemic seriously.

Tanzania is one of few countries in Africa that has not taken extensive measures against the virus, and President John Magufuli is among a handful of world leaders still playing down the seriousness of the disease.

“Our cases are shooting up at an alarming rate while many countries are now flattening the curve,” said Freeman Mbowe, of the opposition Chadema party, in a speech broadcast online.

Tanzania recorded its first case of coronavirus on March 16 — and in a little more than two weeks cases have leapt from 32 to 480 with 16 deaths.

While relatively small on a global scale, the growth is among the highest in East Africa, where most countries have implemented lockdowns, curfews, and strict social distancing measures.

In Tanzania, schools and universities have been shut but markets, bus stops and shops are open.

Opposition members have also criticised the government for waiting a week to announce new cases, after Magufuli on April 22 said the ministry of health was causing panic.

“I have information that there are many people who recovered but these are not given priority in announcing. I see they are competing to announce new cases and deaths which are causing panic,” the president said.

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa provided an update Wednesday amid mounting pressure to do so.

Mbowe questioned the veracity of the numbers released.

“We see people dying and their burials are supervised by the government under strict conditions but yet it is not telling us they died of coronavirus. There is no transparency and when people have no information, you provide room for rumours. The government is telling us only 16 died of coronavirus but this is a joke,” he said.

AFP

 

