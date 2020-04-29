Guinea-Bissau premier and several ministers test positive for Covid-19

Bissau — Guinea-Bissau Prime Minister Nuno Gomes Nabiam said on Wednesday he had been infected with Covid-19, as three other ministers in the fragile West African state also tested positive.

“I have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, I am at home and I feel well,” Nabiam said in a Facebook post.

The prime minister urged citizens to stay home and “take every measure to save your life and those of your family”.

The virus “exists and spreads easily”, he said.

The former Portuguese colony of about 1.8-million people has registered 73 coronavirus cases to date, with one fatality. As with other poor countries in the region, there are fears that it is ill-equipped to handle a large outbreak.

Nabiam said that a “good number” of members of an interministerial coronavirus committee had caught Covid-19, suggesting that this was because they have been “at the forefront” of fighting the disease.