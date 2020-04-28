Guinea and Sierra Leone report Covid-19 outbreaks in prisons

Conakry ¯— The coronavirus disease has reached prisons in Guinea and Sierra Leone, government officials said on Tuesday, raising the spectre of outbreaks in unsanitary and overcrowded jails.

Bouna Yattassaye, the deputy director-general of Guinea's national health security agency said that authorities had discovered an infection in the capital Conakry's central prison.

He did not specify whether an inmate or a guard had been infected, but said the agency had “identified the measures to be applied urgently”.

Guinea, which has about 1,200 confirmed Covid-19 infections, and seven deaths, is struggling to curb the spread of the disease across the nation of about 13-million people.

Rights groups say its prisons are often disease-ridden and overcrowded.

Conakry central prison, for example, has a capacity of 500 inmates but now houses some 1,500, according to Amnesty International.

There were also earlier suspicions of prison infections.

Guinea's justice ministry restricted prison visits on April 24 following three penitentiary deaths whose causes were not known by Tuesday.