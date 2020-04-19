Lesotho troops pull back from restive Maseru streets

The premier has been under immense pressure to step down after police investigations suggested his involvement in the murder of his wife, Lipolelo, three years ago.

In March, Thabane imposed a three-month suspension of parliament shortly after the national assembly passed a bill barring him from calling fresh elections if he loses a no-confidence vote hanging over his head.

He ordered the security forces and intelligence service to probe his ruling All Basotho Convention (ABC) party rivals, whom he accused of plotting to topple his government.

Though no case of coronavirus has yet been reported in the mountain kingdom, citizens were last week placed under confinement until at least Tuesday to stem any spread of the disease.

Thabane’s order took it a step further, deploying the army against unnamed “rogue” national elements he said wanted to destabilise Lesotho.

Dropped by his own ABC party, Thabane has promised to retire by the end of July because of his age, but the ABC and the opposition demand his immediate departure.

ABC deputy leader Nqosa Mahao said the party was “seriously concerned” that the prime minister was determined to misuse security agencies to derail a multi-sector reform process inspired by the Southern African Development Community (Sadc).

In a joint statement with opposition groups including the Democratic Congress, Basotho National Party and Popular Front for Democracy, Mahao said: “The prime minister’s actions clearly point out that he is no longer fit to hold office.

“To protect his own integrity, we therefore advised the prime minister to reconsider and leave office ahead of the time that he had communicated to Basotho.”

Police commissioner Holomo Molibeli confirmed that he had been abruptly removed from office.

“I am aware that an instruction was given to the Lesotho Defence Force for me to be arrested ... that plan did not materialise,” he said.

Molibeli added that he had approached the courts to “protect” him.

Thabane’s re-election in 2017 had brought hopes of stability to landlocked Lesotho, which has a long history of turmoil. It has been more than a decade since a prime minister served out a full five-year term.

AFP