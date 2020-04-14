World / Africa

IMF approves $1bn for Ghana to fight coronavirus pandemic

14 April 2020 - 18:58 Agency Staff
A man covers his face as he waits to receive goods from volunteers in Accra, Ghana, April 4 2020. Picture: REUTERS/FRANCIS KOKOROKO
Accra — The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved a $1bn aid package for Ghana to help the West African country manage fallout from the new coronavirus pandemic, the multilateral lender said.

The credit is through the IMF's rapid credit facility to help Ghana as growth falters and the government's financing needs expand, the IMF said in a statement on its website.

“Covid-19 pandemic is already affecting Ghana severely. Growth is slowing down, slowing financial conditions have tightened, and the exchange rate is under pressure,” the statement said.

The aid disbursement will help “address the urgent fiscal and balance of payments needs that Ghana is facing, improve confidence, and catalyse support from other development”.

The IMF  on Monday also announced it had approved immediate debt relief for 25 poor countries, most of them in Africa, to help them free up funds to fight the pandemic.

SA  had not approached the IMF for emergency financing, an IMF official said on Tuesday.

Earlier, the IMF warned sub-Saharan African economies are projected to contract by 1.6%  in 2020 due to blanket lockdowns, curfews and closures.

Ebola death in DRC puts stop to hopes of ending outbreak

Country planned to declare an end to the disease that would have allowed it to concentrate on containing the coronavirus
World
1 day ago

Sub-Saharan Africa is forecast to fall into recession for the first time in 25 years

The World Bank predicts the region’s economy will contract between 2.1% and 5.1% in 2020 from 2.4% growth last year
World
5 days ago

Notorious Sudanese militia acts as defenders of the poor in coronavirus battle

The Rapid Support Forces militia that emerged from Darfur’s Janjaweed uses coronavirus fight to win hearts and minds amid leadership vacuum
World
4 hours ago

Africa’s lockdowns sacrifice informal traders to save lives

Meagre economic support measures will largely bypass the sector, which provides most jobs
World
1 week ago

