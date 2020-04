IMF approves $1bn for Ghana to fight coronavirus pandemic

Accra — The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved a $1bn aid package for Ghana to help the West African country manage fallout from the new coronavirus pandemic, the multilateral lender said.

The credit is through the IMF's rapid credit facility to help Ghana as growth falters and the government's financing needs expand, the IMF said in a statement on its website.

“Covid-19 pandemic is already affecting Ghana severely. Growth is slowing down, slowing financial conditions have tightened, and the exchange rate is under pressure,” the statement said.

The aid disbursement will help “address the urgent fiscal and balance of payments needs that Ghana is facing, improve confidence, and catalyse support from other development”.

The IMF on Monday also announced it had approved immediate debt relief for 25 poor countries, most of them in Africa, to help them free up funds to fight the pandemic.

SA had not approached the IMF for emergency financing, an IMF official said on Tuesday.

Earlier, the IMF warned sub-Saharan African economies are projected to contract by 1.6% in 2020 due to blanket lockdowns, curfews and closures.

AFP