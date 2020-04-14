Covid-19 to send Sub-Saharan Africa into recession, says IMF

Sub-Saharan African economies are projected to contract by 1.6% in 2020 due to blanket lockdowns, curfews and closures imposed by governments to brake the coronavirus juggernaut, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday.

The GDPs of the continent’s economic superpowers, Nigeria and SA, are expected to shrink by 3.4% and 5.8%, respectively, as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has crushed global demand and caused commodity prices to plummet.

“The health crisis is ... having a severe impact on economic activity,” said the IMF in a World Economic Outlook. It projected the global economy would contract by 3% this year, worse than during the 2008-2009 financial crisis.

“Among emerging market and developing economies, all countries face a health crisis ... which will have a severe impact on economic activity in commodity exporters,” said the report.

The bleak figures were released following a grim prediction by the World Bank, which warned last week that Sub-Saharan Africa could slip into its first recession in 25 years because of coronavirus.

Africa continues to lag behind the global curve for coronavirus infections and deaths. To date, the world’s poorest continent has recorded nearly 15,500 cases of the respiratory disease and almost 850 fatalities, according to an AFP tally that includes North Africa.