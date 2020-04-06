World / Africa

Pandemic sparks boom for Hong Kong farmers

Suburban market has doubled takings since outbreak became a huge public health issue

06 April 2020 - 08:12 Agency Staff
Picture: ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP

Hong Kong — After a coronavirus-fuelled wave of panic-buying briefly left Hong Kong’s supermarket shelves bare, residents are turning to local producers for fresh food in a city almost entirely reliant on imports.

Covid-19 has threatened global supply chains as countries impose lockdowns and border restrictions, but for Hong Kong’s dwindling farming community, the pandemic has sparked a sudden boom in business.

The twice-weekly market at Mapopo Community Farm in suburban northeast Hong Kong has doubled takings since the outbreak became a major public health issue in February.

“All of a sudden, so many people came to our fair for vegetables that our supply could not meet the demand,” said founder Becky Au, who gave up her job in the city’s financial heart a decade ago.

The pandemic has prompted more people to rethink what can be produced in Hong Kong, said Mandy Tang, who runs a campaign group that rallies behind the city’s farmers by promoting local produce.

“Just like people are starting to manufacture masks and hand sanitisers in Hong Kong, the epidemic is driving everyone to think [about] what can be done with our own hands,” she said.

Hong Kong imports 98% of its vegetables, but it wasn’t so always reliant on food from beyond its borders. Half a century ago, half of the greens consumed in the city were grown locally.

But that steadily dropped with Hong Kong’s rapid economic growth and urbanisation in the 1960s and 1970s, and local products were replaced with cheap imports from mainland China.

“The pandemic makes us realise that more buildings are not making a city happier,” said Lau Hoi-lung, an agriculture researcher at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

“Hong Kong must rethink its old habit of relying on shopping around the world and neglecting its own resources to become more resilient to [a] global crisis.”

AFP

Do face masks reduce coronavirus infections?

Debate shifts in Europe and US over the use of protective measures long employed in Asia
7 hours ago

Coupons help boost consumption in China

Shops and restaurants are offering vouchers and coupons to residents amid the Covid-19 outbreak
16 hours ago

From Fomo to Nosmo: how not to let a crisis go to waste

The coronavirus has forced us into a different mode of being human, one that allows us to recover our lost selves
3 days ago

