World / Africa

Zimbabwe’s MDC criticises top court’s ruling on Nelson Chamisa

Supreme Court upholds lower court ruling that Chamisa’s leadership ‘unconstitutional’

01 April 2020 - 20:09 Agency Staff
Nelson Chamisa. Picture: REUTERS/PHILIMON BULAWAYO
Harare — Zimbabwe's top court on Tuesday upheld the decision of a lower court that Nelson Chamisa was not the legitimate leader of the country's largest opposition party.

Chamisa's leadership was contested by the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party's vice-president Thokozani Khupe who had claimed she was the legitimate leader to replace Morgan Tsvangirai after his death in February 2018.

The party split into two factions with Khupe leading the MDC-T and Chamisa leading the MDC-Alliance under whose banner he contested the 2018 presidential election, which he lost narrowly to incumbent president Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Provincial party leader Elias Mashavira in 2018 challenged Chamisa's appointment in court.

In a 2019 ruling, high court judge Edith Mushore declared Chamisa's leadership “unconstitutional and therefore null and void.”

The MDC claimed at that time that the ruling was part of a big plot by President Mnangagwa's governing ruling Zanu-PF party to destabilise it.

Tuesday's Supreme Court ruling means that whoever was leading the MDC during Tsvangirai's time, automatically returns to their positions under the MDC-Alliance banner.

Morgan Komichi, who now stands in line to reclaim his position of chair, welcomed the ruling, saying the highest court had laid to rest a “dispute that has long been affecting our party”.

Senior party official Douglas Mwonzora, who will return to his position as secretary-general, backed Komichi.

“There is no need to denigrate the courts any more, the courts have ruled,” Mwonzora said. “We are a party of rules, and we are a party of law.”

But Tendai Biti, a vice-president of MDC-Alliance dismissed the ruling saying the MDC had held a legitimate congress which elected Chamisa as president.

He argued the leadership dispute was brought before the courts by an ordinary member of the party and not by Khupe herself.

AFP

Zimbabwe begins 21-day Covid-19 lockdown

Police stopped cars and turned away pedestrians who had no authorisation to be in the area, in Harare
2 days ago

Zimbabwean doctors, customs officials down tools over coronavirus fears

Zimbabwe’s doctors, nurses and customs officials have downed tools over a lack of protective equipment against coronavirus
1 week ago

Zimbabwe slashes Eskom debt to R70,6m

Energy minister Fortune Chasi says work at Hwange power station has stopped Covid-19 measures affect Chinese workers
1 week ago

White farmers welcome offer by Zimbabwe’s government to get back land

The country has gazetted a law to offer farms, as an alternative to compensation, to selected white farmers
1 week ago

AU warns Covid-19 spread will worsen as cases slip through the net

Africa CDC head John Nkengasong expects infection rates to rise in Africa amid weak testing
1 week ago

