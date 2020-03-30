World / Africa

Zimbabwe begins 21-day Covid-19 lockdown

Police stopped cars and turned away pedestrians who had no authorisation to be in the area, in Harare

30 March 2020 - 13:38 Agency Staff
A lone pedestrian makes her way in the usually bustling part of Harare central business district on March 30, 2020 the first day of a scheduled 21-day lockdown. Picture: JEKESAI NJIKIZANA / AFP
A lone pedestrian makes her way in the usually bustling part of Harare central business district on March 30, 2020 the first day of a scheduled 21-day lockdown. Picture: JEKESAI NJIKIZANA / AFP

Harare — Zimbabwean authorities on Monday began enforcing a three-week lockdown, in its fight against the spread of coronavirus after the disease left one person dead and infected six others.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa declared a 21-day “total” lockdown from Monday curtailing movement within the country, shutting most shops and suspending flights in and out of Zimbabwe.

Police mounted checkpoints on routes leading to Harare's central business district, stopping cars and turning away pedestrians who had no authorisation to be in the area.

Elsewhere truckloads of metropolitan and national police armed with batons were on patrol, ordering people back to their homes.

“We don't want to see people here on the streets. We don't want to see people who have no business in town just loitering,” a police official said through a loud hailer. “Everyone to their homes.”

Her colleagues, in riot gear, dispersed people standing in small groups at the Copacabana minibus terminus, which is usually abuzz with people including foreign-currency dealers.

In the township of Mbare, the usually bustling terminus for long-distance buses was deserted with only municipal street cleaners sweeping the empty bus ranks.

A traditionally busy downtown area of Harare referred to as “The Third World” resembled a ghost town, with few people on the streets. Most shops had their shutters down.

For many of the country's 16-million people, who are already suffering a grim economic recession, the lockdown means even tougher hardship.

With the unemployment rate estimated at about 90%, most Zimbabweans have informal jobs to eke out a living and few have substantial savings.

Some were trying to leave the city for rural villages.

“We would rather spend the 21 days at our rural home, where we don't have to buy everything. I can't afford to feed my family here when I am not working,” said Most Jawure.

“We have been waiting here for more than two hours but there are no buses,” Jawure said, while standing with his wife and daughter beside a bulging suitcase.

AFP

Zimbabwean doctors, customs officials down tools over coronavirus fears

Zimbabwe’s doctors, nurses and customs officials have downed tools over a lack of protective equipment against coronavirus
World
4 days ago

Malians vote despite coronavirus outbreak

Elections go ahead even as country records first Covid-19 fatality and leading opposition leader is kidnapped
World
23 hours ago

Africa needs R1.7-trillion to fight coronavirus, says UN

UN economic body says stimulus is needed urgently as continent is two to three weeks from worst of outbreak
World
1 day ago

Most read

1.
China reopens as rest of the world locks down
World / Asia
2.
Some US megachurches defy social distancing, ...
World / Americas
3.
UK warned to expect longer Covid-19 lockdown
World / Europe
4.
Africa needs R1.7-trillion to fight coronavirus, ...
World / Africa
5.
Rights group assists Indian sex workers during ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Senegal graffiti artists become public-health advocates for Covid-19

World / Africa

Uganda shoots and beats those breaking Covid-19 restrictions

World / Africa

Egypt deep cleans pyramids area during Covid-19 shutdown

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.