Malians vote despite coronavirus outbreak

Bamako — Malians voted on Sunday in a long-delayed parliamentary election just hours after the country posted its first coronavirus death and the kidnapped leading opposition figure thought to be in the hands of jihadists.

There were security misgivings about the vote even before the war-torn West African country recorded its first coronavirus infection on Wednesday.

About 200,000 people displaced by the near-daily violence in Mali’s centre and north could not vote because “no mechanism has been established” for them to do so, a government official said.

It is feared that the impoverished country with a population of about 19-million and large swathes of territory lie outside government control is particularly vulnerable to Covid-19.

Late on Saturday, just hours before polls opened at 10am SA time on Sunday, the country’s first coronavirus death was announced, with the number of infections rising to 18.

“I came to vote, but I’m afraid,” said Souleymane Diallo, a 34-year-old teacher. “As you can see there’s nobody here. Maybe because it’s the morning, but it’s also not surprising because of the situation.”

The poll will see new MPs elected to the 147-seat National Assembly for the first time since 2013, when President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita’s Rally for Mali party won a substantial majority.

Parliamentary elections were meant to take place again in late 2018 after Keita’s re-election, but the poll was postponed several times, largely on security concern.

After Sunday’s first round vote, a second round is due on April 19.

Casting a shadow over the vote is the fate of veteran opposition leader Soumaila Cisse, who was kidnapped on Wednesday while campaigning in the centre of the country.

Cisse, 70, who has been runner-up in three presidential elections, and six members of his team were abducted in an attack in which his bodyguard was killed.