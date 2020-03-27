World / Africa

Uganda shoots and beats those breaking Covid-19 restrictions

While much of the country is closed and movement restricted, a full lockdown has not been instituted

27 March 2020 - 14:25 Agency Staff
An empty taxi park in Kampala, Uganda, on March 26 2020. Picture: AFP/BADRU KATUMBA
An empty taxi park in Kampala, Uganda, on March 26 2020. Picture: AFP/BADRU KATUMBA

Kampala — Ugandan police said on Friday that two men were in hospital after being shot for violating restrictions on transport in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has urged people to stay home but has stopped short of ordering a lockdown.

Schools, places of entertainment and worship and some agricultural markets have been shut for a month and people have been banned from using public transport, and being more than three to a car, or one on a private motorbike.

“Police officers on duty to enforce a presidential directive stopped two men on a motorbike in Mukono on Thursday,” Uganda metropolitan police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango said.

“They attacked one of the officers, he fired the warning shot in the air but they charged at him and he shot one of them in the leg and another in the stomach.”

Onyango said the men, who were in hospital, had said they were not aware of the directive banning public transport and private motorbikes carrying more than one person.

Uganda has recorded 18 confirmed cases of Covid-19, many of them — as in Rwanda — travellers who had come from Dubai.

On Thursday police and soldiers in the capital beat fruit vendors, market-goers and people in bars with batons in a bid to disperse people gathering in groups.

Trade and industry minister Amelia Kyambadde said in a statement that security forces should “refrain from beating people. Please explain to them through the community radio towers in the local language”.

Ugandan legislator Muhammed Nsereko representing Kampala Central in the parliament, said on Friday that “we support the government’s efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus but banning public transport without giving time for people to prepare for the shut down was wrong”.

“Now that people can’t move due to lack of public transport and are staying home we are having cases of households running out of food and unable to pay rent or medical services,” said Nsereko.

Bans on movement, or complete lockdowns, are hitting the poor hard in Africa, where many live hand to mouth on the money they can make any given day.

In East Africa, Rwanda and Mauritius are the only two nations to implement a total lockdown, while Kenya and South Sudan have a night-time curfew. Case numbers spiked in Mauritius on Thursday from 48 to 82, with two deaths so far.

South Sudan and Burundi are the only two countries in the region yet to confirm cases of the virus.

AFP

The fight to contain Covid-19 in Africa

As the coronavirus begins its spread across Africa, some countries have announced travel restrictions and school closures. Now they need to curb ...
Features
1 day ago

Government warns no bending of the rules while SA is in lockdown

Departments and ministers lay down the law to prevent people leaving homes amid virus outbreak
National
8 hours ago

Third of the world under lockdown after India joins in stay-at-home orders

Trump decries enormous economic cost, saying it could destroy the US
World
2 days ago

Most read

1.
China reopens as rest of the world locks down
World / Asia
2.
White farmers welcome offer by Zimbabwe’s ...
World / Africa
3.
Zimbabwean doctors, customs officials down tools ...
World / Africa
4.
Australians attack cars of those fleeing Covid-19 ...
World / Asia
5.
US indicts Venezuelan president for drug ...
World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.