DRC city locked down as more African nations report deaths

Lubumbashi — The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) imposed a two-day lockdown in part of its copper and cobalt heartland and a union official said a Glencore mine in a neighbouring province had repatriated some foreign workers in response to an expanding coronavirus outbreak.

Sandeep Mishra, a general manager at Chemaf, the Congo subsidiary of Dubai-based Shalina Resources, confirmed its mines in Haut-Katanga had been suspended for two days and said production would suffer as a result.

Ivanhoe and MMG, which also have concessions in Haut-Katanga, had no immediate comment. In neighbouring Lualaba province, Glencore's Kamoto Copper Company mine, a copper and cobalt project, repatriated 26 foreign workers on Monday in response to the outbreak, a union official told Reuters.

A Glencore spokesperson declined to comment.

The moves came as SA announced a 21-day national lockdown starting at midnight on Thursday to combat the spread of Covid-19.

DRC's second-largest city, Lubumbashi, began its 48-hour lockdown as three more African countries led by Nigeria announced coronavirus fatalities on Monday.

Security forces were deployed in the city of Lubumbashi after two people with Covid-19 arrived on Sunday on a scheduled flight from the capital Kinshasa, the authorities of Haut-Katanga province said.

“A 48-hour-long total confinement has been declared over all Haut-Katanga province as of Monday,” governor Jacques Kyabula said in a statement.

The measure “will enable the authorities to identify the other passengers aboard this plane for quarantining,” he said. The aircraft was carrying 77 passengers, the authorities said.

The DRC has recorded 30 cases of coronavirus and two deaths since March 10.

Four legislators in Kinshasa on Monday urged President Felix Tshisekedi to place the sprawling capital “in quarantine and isolate it from the rest of the country.”

Rising cases

Africa has been slow to follow the terrifying rise in virus cases seen in Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

However, many African countries have imposed travel restrictions, closed borders and schools, and appealed for social distancing.

Nigeria, Africa’s top oil producer, announced a one-month lockdown to limit the spread of the coronavirus, banning all international flights and shutting land borders. Authorities are advising residents of the commercial hub, Lagos, and the capital, Abuja, to stay indoors and avoid any “non-essential outings”.

According to a toll compiled by AFP, the number of known cases across the continent stood at more than 1,600 on Monday, of which 50 have been fatal.

Lagos reported its first case on February 28, and the first death was reported in the Sahel state of Burkina Faso last Wednesday. It was then followed by fatalities in Gabon, the DRC and Mauritius.