Where does a disease like coronavirus come from?

The outbreak of a new coronavirus disease, named Covid-19, raises the question of where a disease like this comes from and where the risks lie.

It is clear that the virus may have an animal reservoir. In other words, it may be permanently found in a host species of animal, where it does not normally cause disease. Viruses can spill over from the host to other animals and humans. Evidence points to a possible initial spillover of the virus into humans and other animals in an animal market in Wuhan in China.

Bats are prone to act as a reservoir for viruses. Chinese populations of the horseshoe bat genus (Rhinolophus) have already been found to host viruses similar to the new coronavirus. This suggests that it’s important to watch out for related viruses in this genus of bats elsewhere, including African countries.

Scientists on the continent do keep a watch by doing bio-surveillance and specifically looking for pieces of coronavirus genomes in bat species. If these are found, the researchers can determine the genome sequence and analyse how it is related to other animal and human coronaviruses.

If it’s closely related, it may be an indication of where the spillover of new viruses came from and whether it poses a risk of a disease outbreak.

The horseshoe bat genus is found around the world and there are 40 species in Africa. But so far no viruses related to the cause of Covid-19 disease have been reported from African bat species.

The lesson from SARS

Global surveillance for coronavirus diversity in bats has expanded rapidly in the past two decades because of a previous novel coronavirus disease outbreak, severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), in China in 2002. This virus resulted in significant illness and death (10%) among human populations. It also spread globally due to travel. The virus appeared to have originated in animals and “jumped” to humans for the first time.

At first, it was thought that masked palm civets and raccoon dogs were the animal hosts for the SARS virus. But it later appeared that they were probably infected by another reservoir source. The horseshoe bat genus hosted viruses similar to SARS but these were sufficiently different to rule out a direct spillover from bats.

Still, the similarity gave rise to a lot of research into Chinese horseshoe bat species. After 11 years of continued surveillance, viruses were identified that were nearly identical to human SARS. They were also capable of using the same binding receptor as human SARS coronavirus. This indicated the potential for direct infection from bats to humans — a feature that most bat-borne SARS-related viruses were lacking.

These viruses in bats weren’t directly linked to the human outbreak. But it did indicate that spillover of these viruses circulating in bat populations was possible when opportunities for contact occurred. No new cases of SARS have been reported since 2004 but the continued presence of various SARS-related strains in horseshoe bat populations makes re-emergence possible.

Thanks to all the efforts to identify the potential reservoir of SARS, many coronavirus viral sequences have been detected in bats globally.