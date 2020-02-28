Africa most vulnerable to coronavirus, but SA leads the way

Paris — The first detected case of coronavirus in Africa highlights the vulnerability of the world’s poorest continent to outbreaks of contagious diseases.

Much of Africa struggles with conflicts, poor health infrastructure, crowded cities with inadequate sanitation, rickety governance, and porous borders — all of which provide excellent opportunities for the microbe to spread, experts say.

Last weekend, World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus pleaded with AU states “to come together to be more aggressive in attacking” the virus. “Our biggest concern continues to be the potential for Covid-19 to spread in countries with weaker health systems.”

The first case south of the Sahara was announced on Friday in Nigeria’s mega-city of Lagos. Two previous cases in Africa were detected in Egypt and Algeria.

A 2016 analysis by the Rand Corporation, a US think-tank, found that of the 25 countries in the world that are most vulnerable to infectious outbreaks, 22 are in Africa — the others are Afghanistan, Yemen and Haiti. Heading its list were Somalia, the Central African Republic, Chad, South Sudan, Mauritania and Angola.