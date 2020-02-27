AU agrees to 3,000-troop deployment to Sahel, but no details yet

Addis Ababa — The AU said Thursday that it expected to send a temporary deployment of 3,000 troops to West Africa’s Sahel region, where regional forces are struggling to respond to a nearly eight-year-old insurgency by armed Islamists.

The decision was made at the AU summit earlier in February, Smail Chergui, head of the AU’s Peace and Security Commission said, but the announcement was not made until Thursday.

“On the decision of the summit to work on deploying a force of 3,000 troops to help the Sahel countries degrade terrorist groups, I think this is a decision that we’ll be working on together with the G5 Sahel and Ecowas,” Chergui said. “I think this decision has been taken because as we see, as you can recognise yourself, the threat is expanding, it’s becoming more complex,” Chergui added.

G5 Sahel is a 5,000-member joint force already on the ground in the Sahel, and Ecowas is the West African regional bloc. A localised revolt that began in northern Mali in 2012 has spread to the centre of the country and to neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger.

About 4,000 people died in the three countries in 2019, a five-fold increase over 2016, according to UN figures. The bloodshed has escalated despite the presence of a 13,000-strong UN peacekeeping force in Mali, and rattled coastal countries to the south of the Sahel. Burkina Faso President Roch Marc Christian Kabore said this week that the Sahel faced an “unprecedented humanitarian crisis”.

Final decisions from the AU summit have yet to be published, but diplomats have confirmed details of the proposed Sahel deployment. “The summit decided to deploy about 3,000 troops for a period of six months to work with the countries of the Sahel to deal with the menace that they are facing,” Edward Xolisa Makaya, SA’s ambassador to the AU, said.

“It’s just a sign or a show of solidarity with the people of the Sahel.” SA took over as AU chair at the summit and plans to host an extraordinary AU summit on security issues in May.

Makaya said he hoped the Sahel deployment would take place “during the course of the year”. But many details of the possible deployment have yet to be worked out. Makaya said no countries had come forward to volunteer troops, and it was also unclear how the deployment would be financed.