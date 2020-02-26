Tunis’s inhabitants roll up their sleeves to spruce up crumbling medina

Yet no strategy has been put in place to stop it from falling into ruin, said Adnen Ben Nejma, a conservationist at the government’s National Heritage Institute (INP). “There is no management, no vision for ‘what do we do with this medina of Tunis?’” Ben Nejma told the Thomson Reuters Foundation over a mint tea near Beb Bhar, the big stone entrance to the medina off the city’s main avenue.

He noted that about 50 public buildings in the old town are closed, including the Torbet El Bey, a royal mausoleum. “Heritage is not a state priority — like security, agriculture or tourism,” he said. “We [must see] that this heritage has the potential to be a vector of development,” Nejma said.

Modern exodus

From the 12th to the 16th century, Tunis was considered one of the wealthiest cities in the Islamic world, Unesco says. During World War 2, about 100,000 people were living in the medina’s 270ha, said Raoul Cyril Humpert, a Tunis-based urban sociologist at the University of Stuttgart. Now the population is down to less than a quarter of that.

Mohammed Bennani, a bookbinder and historian living in the medina, said the main exodus was after the country gained independence in 1956. Over the next two decades, he said, Tunisia’s first president, Habib Bourguiba, built new roads in line with his “modernising” vision, destroying parts of the traditional city in the process.

The young Tunisian state stopped investing in infrastructure in the town centre to focus on developing the suburbs, Bennani added. “[The population] left for the commodities. They wanted cars, a big bathroom, and they went to replace the French” who left to return to France, he said.

At the same time, according to Humpert, the empty medina properties were filled by Tunisians who arrived from rural areas and found they could squat in homes or buy at very low prices. Many of those properties are empty due to inheritance disputes, which is one reason — with cost and squatters’ rights — the government has not stepped in to revive the crumbling buildings, Ben Nejma of the INP explained.

Property ownership is complicated in Tunisia, he said, since sharia law states that a house is to be divided among all relatives after death. Often families cannot agree on what to do with the house and so they leave it vacant, which can lead to properties being occupied by squatters. Other families will divide the house into smaller units so that each member can sell their share individually.

“Our biggest problem is real estate,” said Ben Nejma, adding that, despite their historical significance, private homes are not listed as heritage because this would oblige the cash-strapped state to participate in financing them. “How do we avoid the fragmentation of buildings?” he asked. “How do we restore a building that belongs neither to the inhabitant nor the state?”

Artisan perfumers

After years of neglect, local entrepreneurs and cultural institutions are working to bring life back into the old town, and interest is slowly growing, said Leila Ben Gacem, who runs two boutique hotels in the area. One of her hotels used to be a home belonging to the Anoun family, among the most important artisan perfumers in the area during the 17th century, she noted.

Ben Gacem bought and restored the house, then opened it as a guesthouse in 2013. She extends her business by working with artisans to offer workshops to her guests. “I don’t see myself as someone who has eight rooms — I feel like the whole medina is the experience,” she said.

As Ben Gacem tries to entice visitors to stay in the medina, the Association for the Conservation of the Medina wants to help them discover the area.