World / Africa

Thabane finally in court in connection with murder of his wife

Lesotho’s prime minister was in court on Monday morning after receiving ‘emergency’ medical treatment in SA at the weekend

24 February 2020 - 11:26 Agency Staff
Thomas Thabane. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Thomas Thabane. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

Maseru — Lesotho’s prime minister, Thomas Thabane, who at the weekend was receiving “emergency” medical treatment in SA, on Monday appeared in court where he is expected to be charged with murdering his estranged wife, an AFP correspondent reported.

Thabane arrived at the magistrate’s court in the capital Maseru where charges are expected to be formally read out to him for allegedly having acted in “common purpose” in the June 2017 killing of 58-year old Lipolelo Thabane, whom he was divorcing.

He was accompanied by his current wife Maesaiah Thabane, whom he married two months after Lipolelo’s death and who is considered a co-conspirator in the murder case. She has already been charged with murder and is out on bail.

Thabane had initially been due in court on Friday for the preliminary appearance but was a no-show, prompting police to warn they could issue an arrest warrant.

His aide initially said Thabane had gone to neighbouring SA for “routine” health checks, but later his office said he was seeking “emergency” medical attention and would appear in court on his return.

On Saturday police said the authorities would wait for Thabane’s return to resume his case after his lawyers said they had a sick note proving that the premier would be “unfit” until February 27.

AFP

Lesotho’s leader a no-show at court over wife’s death

Thomas Thabane had not turned up for a court appearance two hours after the hearing was meant to start, and police were unsure of his whereabouts
World
3 days ago

High-profile murder scandal traumatises Basotho nation

Unresolved case of the shooting of prime minister's former wife batters Lesotho's image
World
1 week ago

Lesotho charges first lady with murder over killing of prime minister’s former wife

Maesaiah Thabane handed herself over to police after arriving in Lesotho from SA
World
2 weeks ago

Lesotho government told to resign over Chinese control and 2017 murder

Prime Minister Thomas Thabane has said he will resign, without saying when, as police investigate the murder of his former wife
World
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Thabane finally in court in connection with ...
World / Africa
2.
Will Israel’s third poll in 11 months prove any ...
World / Middle East
3.
Beijing lifts restriction of movement but virus ...
World / Asia
4.
Trump aims to make deals with African countries ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Lesotho’s Thabane ditches court and flies to SA to see a doctor

World / Africa

Lesotho leader to be charged with murder of estranged spouse

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.