Lesotho’s Thabane to quit as police charge him for murder

Thomas Thabane will be the ‘second accused’, along with his current wife, with both accused of killing his former wife in 2017

20 February 2020 - 14:40 Mathabiso Ralengau
Thomas Thabane. Picture: AFP/GIANLUIGI GUERCIA
Thomas Thabane. Picture: AFP/GIANLUIGI GUERCIA

Lesotho Prime Minister Thomas Thabane has announced he will resign by the end of July, yielding to pressure from his ruling party to quit as police plan to charge him along with his wife for murdering his previous spouse.

Thabane offered to leave office earlier if “all the requisite preparations for my retirement are completed”, he said in a speech on Thursday in Maseru.

Maesaiah Thabane was indicted on February 5 for allegedly killing Lipolelo Thabane. She wasn’t asked to plead in the case and is due to appear again next month.

The killing took place two days before Thabane was inaugurated as premier in June 2017. Thabane will appear in court on Friday as the “second accused” in the case, deputy police commissioner Paseko Mokete said by phone.

Lesotho, a nation of about 3-million people that’s encircled by SA, has been riven by political turbulence and military coups since 1986. Opposition riots in 1998 prompted its neighbour to deploy troops to restore order. In 2014, Thabane temporarily fled the country after accusing the military of overthrowing him. The head of the army was shot dead three years later, leading to the deployment of troops from neighbouring countries.

Thabane’s departure is unlikely bring an end to political instability and the odds are rising that the military could step in once again, Gary van Staden, an analyst with NKC African Economics, said last month.

While such an intervention would be problematic for other countries in the region that have sought to maintain civilian rule, he said, it may be welcomed by citizens who’ve tired of political stalemates, infighting, frequent elections and unstable coalitions.

Bloomberg

High-profile murder scandal traumatises Basotho nation

Unresolved case of the shooting of prime minister's former wife batters Lesotho's image
World
1 week ago

Lesotho’s Tom Thabane under pressure

Tom Thabane’s departure could push Lesotho to its fourth general election in just 10 years. But there are signs that the situation is stabilising
Features
4 weeks ago

Lesotho government told to resign over Chinese control and 2017 murder

Prime Minister Thomas Thabane has said he will resign, without saying when, as police investigate the murder of his former wife
World
4 weeks ago

