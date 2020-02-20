Lesotho’s Thabane to quit as police charge him for murder

Lesotho Prime Minister Thomas Thabane has announced he will resign by the end of July, yielding to pressure from his ruling party to quit as police plan to charge him along with his wife for murdering his previous spouse.

Thabane offered to leave office earlier if “all the requisite preparations for my retirement are completed”, he said in a speech on Thursday in Maseru.

Maesaiah Thabane was indicted on February 5 for allegedly killing Lipolelo Thabane. She wasn’t asked to plead in the case and is due to appear again next month.

The killing took place two days before Thabane was inaugurated as premier in June 2017. Thabane will appear in court on Friday as the “second accused” in the case, deputy police commissioner Paseko Mokete said by phone.

Lesotho, a nation of about 3-million people that’s encircled by SA, has been riven by political turbulence and military coups since 1986. Opposition riots in 1998 prompted its neighbour to deploy troops to restore order. In 2014, Thabane temporarily fled the country after accusing the military of overthrowing him. The head of the army was shot dead three years later, leading to the deployment of troops from neighbouring countries.

Thabane’s departure is unlikely bring an end to political instability and the odds are rising that the military could step in once again, Gary van Staden, an analyst with NKC African Economics, said last month.

While such an intervention would be problematic for other countries in the region that have sought to maintain civilian rule, he said, it may be welcomed by citizens who’ve tired of political stalemates, infighting, frequent elections and unstable coalitions.

Bloomberg