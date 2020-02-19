PODCAST | What you need to know when investing in Africa

The discussion begins with looking at where people should be investing their money on the continent.

With all the doom and gloom around the SA economy at the moment, Mandimika says a number of investors are turning to the rest of Africa for growth opportunities and higher returns. He says regions such as East Africa have seen good growth in recent years, with Ethiopia and Ghana among some of the popular investment destinations at present.

Apart from the main economic hubs such as Nigeria and East Africa, Mandimika says Senegal and Ivory Coast are two countries that have taken steps to gear their policies to attracting investment and ease of doing business. These are countries that businesses may want to pay attention to.

Currencies then come into focus as Mandimika highlights the need for local businesses looking to expand beyond SA’s borders, to keep an eye on foreign exchange as this could pose a big operating risk.

Mandimika ends the discussion by giving an update on what’s happening in Zimbabwe, a country in which a number of JSE-listed companies have chosen to invest their money, despite the various challenges facing that economy.

