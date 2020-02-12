World / Africa

Uganda to borrow $118m from China for roads

12 February 2020 - 08:33 Elias Biryabarema
A bridge over swamp on the new Chinese-built expressway connecting Uganda's capital Kampala to Entebbe International Airport. Picture: REUTERS/JAMES AKENA
A bridge over swamp on the new Chinese-built expressway connecting Uganda's capital Kampala to Entebbe International Airport. Picture: REUTERS/JAMES AKENA

 Kampala  — Uganda said on Tuesday it would borrow up to $118m from a Chinese lender to fund construction of three roads that are key to plans to begin oil production in the East African country.

Uganda has received large credit lines from China in recent years as part of the Asian giant’s “Belt and Road Initiative” focused on  infrastructure development and investment projects across Asia, Europe and Africa. However, US officials have been critical of Belt and Road lending, which they say can leave countries with excessive debt.

Construction of the so-called oil roads would accelerate efforts to start crude oil production in Uganda, which has failed to take off 14 years after crude reserves were discovered in the country’s west. The money will be borrowed from China’s Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, according to a statement issued by the government that listed decisions taken at a cabinet meeting on Monday.

The statement said the roads are needed to “facilitate the efficient development and production of the strategic national oil resources”. It did not give details on the total length of roads to be built.

Uganda’s oil fields are in the Albertine rift basin near the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo. Reserves are estimated at 6-billion barrels. France’s Total co-owns the fields in equal stakes with China’s CNOOC and UK’s Tullow Oil.

Crude production has been repeatedly delayed over the years by spats over taxes and a lack of requisite infrastructure such as tarmac roads in the fields, a crude export pipeline and a refinery. A new impasse over taxes on Tullow’s planned divestment of part of its stake in the fields is seen as potentially pushing the production target of 2022 to a later date.

Last week the IMF cut its economic growth projection for Uganda for the July 2019 to June 2020 financial year, citing tardy progress with oil production. The Washington, DC-based institution also warned Ugandan authorities to exercise fiscal discipline and maintain debt sustainability.

Uganda’s public debt, the IMF calculates, is expected to hit the key benchmark of 50% of GDP as early as the 2021/22 financial year.

Reuters

Uganda expects to produce oil from 2023 and meets with investors for licences

Total, CNOOC and Tullow Oil have already committed more than $3bn, with an investor roadshow in Russia next
World
3 months ago

China ready for talks on deal with African trade bloc

Nairobi wary of free-trade pact, fearing surge of Chinese imports on top of huge imbalance in Beijing's favour
World
8 months ago

Tullow Oil CEO Paul McDade resigns on poor African output

Technical difficulties have hampered output in Ghana, projects in Uganda and Kenya have faced delays, and results from wells in Guyana missed ...
Companies
2 months ago

CARMEL RICKARD: A time for leadership on human rights

A recent judicial gathering in Uganda put human rights front and centre — but host Yoweri Museveni seemed less enthusiastic about the subject
Opinion
3 months ago

Most read

1.
Coronavirus casualties rate down, raising hopes ...
World
2.
Uganda to borrow $118m from China for roads
World / Africa
3.
Sinn Féin starts search for allies to form Irish ...
World / Europe
4.
EU rebuffs Britain’s bid for ‘permanent ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

SA firms feel chill of China outbreak

Business

German businesses want stability before investing in SA, says Angela Merkel

Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.