Mozambique drops appeals for Manuel Chang’s extradition

10 February 2020 - 19:52 Borges Nhamire
Mozambique's former finance minister Manuel Chang. Picture: REUTERS/SHAFIEK TASSIEM
Maputo  — Mozambique’s attorney-general on Monday withdrew appeals to have the country’s former finance minister, Manuel Chang,  sent home from SA, where he is in custody over a $2bn debt scandal.

Both the US and Mozambique want South Africa to extradite Manuel Chang to face charges related to financial crimes. He has  been in custody in Johannesburg for more than a year since his arrest on US charges. Chang has  denied any wrongdoing and  wants to face charges in Mozambique. His government filed a competing extradition request shortly after the US did.

Justice & correctional services minister Ronald Lamola put Chang’s extradition to Mozambique on hold in July after learning that he would have immunity from prosecution there. A Johannesburg court ruled in November that the decision whether to send Chang home must be made by the justice minister.

“The attorney-general’s office instructed its lawyers to withdraw the two pending requests in South African courts, in order to give the minister of justice the opportunity to re-examine the case, based on new developments,” it said in an e-mailed statement. The Mozambican government hoped the move would allow Lamola to send Chang home, the attorney general said.

US court acquits shipbuilder’s sales rep over Mozambique corruption scandal

Lebanese salesman cleared in case over huge bribes and kickbacks to secure contracts and loans
2 months ago

Mozambique to appeal against SA’s ruling on Manuel Chang

The former finance minister was arrested in SA in December at the request of the US, where he faces charges related to alleged involvement in a $2bn ...
3 months ago

US welcomes court’s decision to set aside extradition of former finance minister to Mozambique

Manuel Chang to be extradited to America to stand trial for alleged fraud amounting to R30bn
3 months ago

