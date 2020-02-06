World / Africa

Ivory Coast’s Gbagbo wants no conditions after ICC acquittal

Laurent Gbagbo was acquittal last year over post-electoral violence that killed 3,000 and released to Belgium — which set some ground rules

06 February 2020 - 16:23 agency staff
Former Ivory Coast president Laurent Gbagbo. Picture: ANP/AFP/PETER DE JONG
Former Ivory Coast president Laurent Gbagbo. Picture: ANP/AFP/PETER DE JONG

The Hague — On Thursday, former Ivory Coast president Laurent Gbagbo asked the International Criminal Court (ICC) for his unconditional release following his acquittal last year over post-electoral violence that killed 3,000 people.

Gbagbo and his deputy Charles Blé Goudé were both cleared of crimes against humanity a year ago, eight years after the former West African strongman’s arrest and transfer to The Hague-based court.

Belgium agreed to host Gbagbo after he was released in February last year under strict conditions, including that he would return to court for a prosecution appeal against his acquittal.

However, Dov Jacobs, a member of Gbagbo’s legal team told judges “in principle, there can be no restrictions on an acquitted person”. Such a person “must be able to exercise all of their rights including their civil and political rights”, Jacobs said. “The only logical outcome is to abandon all conditions restricting freedom.” 

The hearing at the ICC, set up in 2002 to try the world’s worst crimes, will continue on Friday, but it is unclear when judges will hand down a decision.

Blé Goudé, who lives in The Hague, was released under similar conditions. He was sentenced late last year to 20 years in absentia by an Ivorian court over murder, rape and torture charges.

However, following Blé Goudé’s acquittal at the ICC, an Ivorian court brought a fresh trial against him over the 2010/2011 bloodshed which followed the disputed vote in the West African nation.

AFP

Guillaume Soro, the man who would be Ivory Coast’s King

Young-ish, a former rebel and prime minister, Soro is a divisive figure, but seems likely to lead the country again eventually
World
4 hours ago

African countries to be put to the test in 2020

At least 12 African countries are headed to the polls for executive challenges this year. But civil unrest, violent extremism and the ‘big men’ who ...
Features
3 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Gambian activist takes her fight against genital ...
World
2.
Ivory Coast’s Gbagbo wants no conditions after ...
World / Africa
3.
Africa’s public debt levels are worrying, central ...
World / Africa
4.
EU citizens in Britain have to apply for new ...
World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.