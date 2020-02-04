World / Africa

Ghana eyes raising $3bn from Eurobond

Initial yield for the longest-dated tranche tipped to come in at about 9.375%

04 February 2020 - 17:50 Moses Mozart Dzawu

Accra — Ghana is selling the longest-dated Eurobond ever issued by a sub-Saharan African government as it looks to raise as much as $3bn. 

West Africa’s second-biggest economy entered the market on Tuesday offering a three-part dollar transaction with final maturities of 2027, 2035 and 2061, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified.

Initial yield talk for the longest tranche, which will amortise and have an average life of 40 years, was set around 9.375%, according to the person. That would be the highest-yielding sovereign Eurobond of the year so far. The other tranches, which also amortise, have price guidance of 6.75% and 8.5%, respectively.

Ghana said in September 2018 that it planned a century bond in dollars. While that didn’t happen, it sold a $1bn instrument for 2051 with a yield of 8.95% six months later.

Ghana’s sale comes at a time when the premium that investors demand to hold riskier assets is rising, partly due to the global coronavirus concerns. Spreads on emerging-market government dollar bonds have widened to 313 basis points over US treasuries, from 291 basis points at the start of the year, according to a JPMorgan Chase.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, Standard Bank Group and Standard Chartered are arranging Tuesday’s sale.

Bloomberg

Kenya in talks over World Bank loan to cut its commercial debt

The country wants to cut debt from overseas capital markets, after a borrowing binge in recent years
World
2 weeks ago

JP Morgan leads the investment banking league tables in 2019

The firm earns $48.5m in investment banking fees in Sub-Sahara Africa
Companies
2 weeks ago

Russia’s VTB bank sues Mozambican state firm

The filing names Mozambique and Mozambique Asset Management, which took a $535m loan from VTB as part of a project the US says was a front for a ...
World
4 weeks ago

Emerging markets and the many pitfalls to avoid in 2020

Unrest in Latin America, slowing growth in India, the Trump conundrum, and, of course, Eskom will make 2020 interesting viewing
Markets
1 month ago

STEPHEN CRANSTON: African bond funds a less stressful alternative to volatile equities

There is $500m of daily trade and the sovereign and quasi-government bond universe is about $100bn
Opinion
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Malawi top court annuls Mutharika’s 2019 election ...
World / Africa
2.
Ghana eyes raising $3bn from Eurobond
World / Africa
3.
Study shows carbon tax helps cut emissions
World
4.
Quackery, fake remedies, HIV drugs and the ...
World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.