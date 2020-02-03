Tanzania has become a deadly place to live for the LGBTI community

Nairobi — Gay Tanzanian activist Tee, 34, recalls with nostalgia a time when Tanzania was like “paradise” for LGBTI people — before the 2015 election of President John Magufuli ushered in fear and persecution.

It’s all relative. Tanzania has long criminalised same-sex relations, and social stigma has always existed, but under previous governments homosexuality was not a public discussion.

The country was slowly making progress by including the LGBTI community in discussions on healthcare and the fight against HIV/Aids.

“In those days Tanzania was like paradise... We were enjoying our life, people were going out, hanging out in bars, having meetings, public events, without fearing anyone. We were able to participate in government meetings,” Tee told AFP during an interview in neighbouring Kenya, using a pseudonym out of fear for his safety.

“But now you can’t even dare. Now we have to hide ourselves.”

Since 2016, Tanzanian authorities have carried out numerous raids on private meetings held by LGBTI organisations, arrested and carried out forced anal examinations on suspected homosexuals, and blocked crucial healthcare services and HIV prevention programmes.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Monday released a report called “If We Don’t Get Services We Will Die”, detailing the anti-LGBTI crackdown under Magufuli’s rule.

“The Tanzanian authorities have orchestrated a systematic attack on the rights of LGBTI people, including their right to health,” said Neela Ghoshal, senior LGBTI rights researcher at HRW.

“Manufactured threats around the so-called ‘promotion of homosexuality’ have displaced best practices and evidence-based approaches in guiding HIV policy in Tanzania.”

According to HRW, the crackdown began when a transgender woman spoke to a local television station about her work with civil society organisations which provide condoms and lubricant — essential HIV prevention tools as condoms are more likely to tear during anal sex without water-based lubricants.

This led a lawmaker to accuse the station of “glorifying gayism”, and it was forced to issue an apology.

In ensuing days the regional commissioner of Tanzania’s economic capital Dar es Salaam, Paul Makonda, pledged to arrest gays and anyone who followed them on social media.

Not long after, the health ministry banned the sale of lubricants outside of government hospitals.

They also shuttered scores of drop-in centres which had been established by nongovernmental organisations to provide HIV testing and counselling and distribute anti-retroviral therapy, condoms and lubricant — seen as safe spaces for the LGBTI community — for “promoting homosexuality”.