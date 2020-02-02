World / Africa

Scores killed during church service stampede in Tanzania

02 February 2020 - 10:17 Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala
Picture: 123RF/ MARTIN LISNER
Picture: 123RF/ MARTIN LISNER

Dar es Salaam — At least 20 people have been killed and over a dozen injured in a stampede during a church service at a stadium in northern Tanzania, a government official said on Sunday.

Hundreds of people packed a stadium on Saturday evening in Moshi town near the slopes of Mount Kilimanjaro and crushed each other as they rushed to get anointed with “blessed oil”.

“Twenty people died and 16 others were injured in the incident,” Moshi district commissioner Kippi Warioba told Reuters by telephone. Five of those killed were children, he said.

“The stampede occurred when the worshippers were rushing to get anointed with blessed oil,” Warioba said.

Pastor Boniface Mwamposa has been drawing huge crowds by promising prosperity and cure for disease to worshippers who walk on what he describes as “blessed oil” during his church services.

Authorities fear the death toll could rise due to the size of the crowd and dark conditions when the stampede occurred.

“The incident took place at night and there were many people, so there is a possibility that more casualties could emerge. We are still assessing the situation,” Warioba said.

Tanzania has seen a rise in the number of “prosperity gospel” pastors in recent years, who promise to lift people out of poverty and perform what they call miracle cures.

Thousands of people in the nation of 55 million flock to Pentecostal churches, whose main source of income is “tithe”, the 10% or so of income that worshippers are asked to contribute.

Reuters

Local people the secret to making tree planting succeed

The Forest Garden Approach looks to first make poor farmers richer
World
5 days ago

Burundi’s ruling party announces its election candidate

President Pierre Nkurunziza, granted the new title of paramount leader and champion of patriotism, is stepping down after a 15-year rule
World
6 days ago

African countries to be put to the test in 2020

At least 12 African countries are headed to the polls for executive challenges this year. But civil unrest, violent extremism and the ‘big men’ who ...
Features
2 weeks ago

African women scientists start taking their rightful place in climate research

As climate change threatens harvests, the lack of researchers, particularly female researchers, is limiting Africa’s ability to cope with the crisis
World
2 weeks ago

DRC wants two oil blocks bought by Dan Gertler back

Gertler is subject to US sanctions, as in 2017, the US accused him of amassing a fortune through ‘opaque and corrupt mining and oil deals in DRC’
Companies
3 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Scores killed during church service stampede in ...
World / Africa
2.
Donald Trump set for acquittal after Senate ...
World / Americas
3.
Arab League rejects Donald Trump’s Mideast plan
World / Middle East
4.
Travel and retailing already feeling the effects ...
World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.