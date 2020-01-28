Why no one wants to be a stockbroker in Nigeria

Lagos/Abuja — Stockbrokers are out of fashion in Nigeria.

Not a single company registered to become a dealer on the country’s stock exchange in 2019, according to Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission. That’s a comedown from the record 19 brokerages accredited in 2006, before upheaval in the banking industry and the global financial crisis caused domestic equities to tumble from all-time highs.

It’s also the first time it’s happened in 19 years.

“There are a lot of brokers finding it very difficult to make a living,” Temi Popoola, CEO of Renaissance Capital’s Nigerian business, said by phone from Lagos. “Revenue that brokerage companies earn has a strong correlation with the volume of trade.”

Shares changing hands on Nigeria’s benchmark index last year fell to the lowest level since at least 2009, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Investors also have less equities to choose from, with the number of listings down to a 15-year low, as the economy struggles to recover from a drop in oil prices.

An early respite this year — which has seen a spike in average trading volumes and a world-beating stock market rally — won’t last, said Wale Olusi, head of research at United Capital. Besides, it’s not enough to prevent brokers from shutting down, he said.

Moreover, on Friday, the central bank unexpectedly raised the amount of money lenders need to park with the regulator. The measure is aimed at reducing the supply of cash in the financial system, which, if left untamed, could spur inflation. Excess liquidity built up after the central bank banned individuals and non-banking institutions from buying high-yielding government debt late last year, pushing funds to the equity market.

‘Be careful’

“We have to be careful in the equity market because it is not driven by any fundamentals,” said Bismarck Rewane, CEO of Financial Derivatives. “Earnings of companies have not increased, so stock prices shouldn’t be increasing at a rate faster than their earnings.”

An investment in local bonds would’ve returned almost three-times more than one in the Nigerian benchmark equity index over the past seven years, including dividend payouts to shareholders, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.