Sailor kidnappings rise off West Africa, says watchdog

Kuala Lumpur — The number of sailors kidnapped off West Africa surged by more than 50% in 2019, a maritime watchdog said on Tuesday, urging greater international co-operation to reduce piracy.

The abductions took place in waters stretching thousands of kilometres from Angola in the south to Senegal in the north, which are considered among the world’s most dangerous for piracy.

The number of crew snatched there jumped from 78 in 2018 to 121 in 2019, amounting to more than 90% of kidnappings reported at sea worldwide, the International Maritime Bureau (IMB) said in its annual piracy report.

“This region has recorded an unprecedented rise in crew kidnaps,” said Michael Howlett, director of the Kuala Lumpur-based IMB

He called for “increased information exchange and co-ordination between vessels, reporting and response agencies in the Gulf of Guinea”.

Overall, however, reported incidents of piracy and armed robbery against ships worldwide fell in 2019 to 162 from 201 a year earlier, the watchdog said.

The Gulf of Guinea has now eclipsed the Gulf of Aden, off Somalia, as Africa’s piracy hotspot, and countries in the region have been trying for some years to bolster means of intervention and to increase co-operation.

Attacks off Africa have seriously disrupted international shipping routes and had huge economic costs.