PODCAST | Yengi Lokule of the Rural Finance Initiative on micro-finance in South Sudan

The first episode of the series features a relaxed diary session with Yengi Lokule, co-founder and CEO of the Rural Finance Initiative (RUFI), a South Sudanese micro-finance and cross-border remittance firm which serves South Sudanese refugees in Uganda as well as rural and peri-urban residents in his fragile home country. Lokule holds degrees in agriculture and development studies specialising in micro-finance and has more than 20 years of professional experience gained in post-conflict environments.

This thoughtful conversation addresses some of the oversimplifications related to promoting financial inclusion in post-conflict environments while offering useful insight into displaced people defiantly building futures for themselves and others in South Sudan and neighbouring Uganda.

