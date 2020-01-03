World / Africa

South Sudan pardons economist charged with spying

Prosecutors said Peter Biar Ajak’s interviews with foreign media amounted to espionage

03 January 2020 - 12:48 Agency Staff
President of South Sudan Salva Kiir. Picture: AFP/MICHELE SPATARI
President of South Sudan Salva Kiir. Picture: AFP/MICHELE SPATARI

Juba — South Sudanese President Salva Kiir has pardoned a Harvard-educated economist whose conviction earlier this year on spying charges drew international criticism.

Peter Biar Ajak was among 30 prisoners on a pardon list seen by AFP dated January 1.

A spokesperson for the main prison in the capital Juba, where Biar was being held, said on Friday that he would be released soon.

“As a matter of procedure, we are awaiting the document from the ministry of justice, and after that those pardoned will be released,” said Maj-Gen Anthony Oliver Legge.

Biar was detained in July 2018 and held for eight months without charge in the National Security Service headquarters — the dreaded “blue house” — with limited contact with the outside world. He and six others were later charged over a riot at the blue house in October 2018, in which detainees reportedly briefly overpowered guards before surrendering.

Biar — who has worked for the World Bank and was studying for his doctorate in Britain’s University of Cambridge — managed to give an interview at the time to Voice of America, a US-government funded news service.

He and his fellow-accused all pleaded not guilty to numerous charges related to the riot, including possession of firearms and disorder. A charge of terrorism against Biar was later dropped.

However, prosecutors argued that Biar’s interviews with foreign media amounted to espionage. In June a judge found him guilty of spying and sentenced him to two years in prison.

One of Biar’s co-accused, businessman and philanthropist Kerbino Wol, was also on the pardon list. He had been sentenced to 13 years in prison for terrorism, spying and insurgency.

Biar has been outspoken in his criticism of the new country’s leadership and its failure to stop six years of civil war in which nearly 400,000 people are thought to have died.

His arrest was condemned by the US.

South Sudan descended into conflict in 2013 after Kiir accused Riek Machar, his former vice-president, of trying to stage a coup. Successive peace deals and mediation bids have failed to achieve a lasting peace for the world’s youngest country, but the two leaders have vowed to form a power-sharing government by February 20.

AFP

South Sudan close to peace deal, but rural conflicts remain

As leaders prepare ready to talk, communal clashes over grazing land and water have killed more than 100 people in the past month
World
2 weeks ago

South Sudan leaders agree to unity coalition by February

The president and armed opposition leader have agreed to a power-sharing government as US decries the country’s peace efforts
World
2 weeks ago

US sanctions South Sudan officials over deaths of two activists

The US has named five people involved in the deaths as it evaluates its relationship with the South Sudan government
World
3 weeks ago

In post-Bashir Sudan, the battle between Islamist and secularist goes on

The risk is that the new era is just a prelude to another incarnation of that culture war, but in the meantime, Sudanese men and women are carving ...
World
3 weeks ago

