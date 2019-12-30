World / Africa

Cyclone Calvinia closes main Mauritius airport

30 December 2019 - 17:13 Jean Paul Arouff
Port Louis, Mauritius. Picture: 123RF/KONSTANTIN KULIKOV
Port Louis, Mauritius. Picture: 123RF/KONSTANTIN KULIKOV

Port Louis — Mauritius closed its main airport on Monday and shops and other businesses in the capital also closed as tropical Cyclone Calvinia approached.

The Indian Ocean island’s meteorological service said Calvinia had remained almost stationary for some time at about 120km east of Mahébourg, a small village in southeastern Mauritius.

“A movement towards the west will bring the centre closer to Mauritius,” the weather service said in a statement.

Gusts of up to 120km/hr were expected to hit Mauritius by early afternoon on Monday and the airport, Port Louis Harbour, was ordered closed from noon local time.

The meteorological service declared a class III alert — indicating a storm with winds between 178km and 207km/hr — for the cyclone and Air Mauritius, the national carrier, has postponed all arrivals and departures until further notice, it said in a statement.

Port Louis Harbour is Mauritius’s principal gateway and handles virtually all external trade, including key imports for the population of 1.3-million, such as food and oil.

In 1994, Cyclone Hollanda killed two people, destroyed 450 homes and caused $135m in damage when it hit Mauritius.

Reuters

Destruction from 15 natural disasters cost $1bn each

No part of the globe was spared as extreme weather fuelled by climate change took a heavy financial toll in 2019, says Christian Aid
World
3 days ago

Tourists in Africa willing to spend more without visa restrictions

Study sheds light on significant opportunities for the travel industry in Africa
National
1 month ago

Grit Real Estate increases footprint in Botswana

Mauritius-based property fund ups its stake in Letlole La Rone to 30%
Companies
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Facial recognition tech at rally sparks privacy ...
World / Asia
2.
Sudan sentences 27 to hang for teacher’s killing ...
World / Africa
3.
Cyclone Calvinia closes main Mauritius airport
World / Africa
4.
Turkey detains 94 Islamic State suspects
World / Middle East

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.