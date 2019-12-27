World / Africa

Zimbabwe edges closer to famine

Drought and economic maladies combine to create a food crisis, says early-warning network

27 December 2019 - 14:28 Brian Latham
Stunted cobs in a dry maize field in the Mutoko rural area of Zimbabwe. Picture: AFP/JEKESAI NJIKIZANA
Stunted cobs in a dry maize field in the Mutoko rural area of Zimbabwe. Picture: AFP/JEKESAI NJIKIZANA

A swathe of Zimbabwe, running from the southwest to the northeast, faces a “phase 3” food crisis after a sporadic start to the November to March rainy season, the Famine Early Warning Systems Network (Fewsnet) said.

Phase 3 is just two steps down from full-blown famine, the USAID-funded Fewsnet said in an e-mailed statement on Friday.

The forecast for the region is for “below-average rainfall”, it said. Parts of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Madagascar, Mozambique and Malawi will also be affected, it added.

It’s the second drought in as many years. “Many areas of the region are likely to face a second consecutive poor rainfall season and harvest,” the organisation warned.

That’s particularly bad for Zimbabwe, where the “poor macroeconomy is negatively affecting planting and germination rates”, it said.

Millions of rural Zimbabweans are too poor to plant and farm maize, the country’s staple food. Zimbabwe faces an economic crisis where shortages of cash, fuel and electricity cripple people’s access to basic food.

“High staple prices in the region are contributing to below-average purchasing power for a significant number of poor households,” Fewsnet said, mainly because prices are trending 5%-10% above the five-year average in SA, the region’s biggest producer and the source of much of the region’s milled maize.

The World Food Programme (WFP) will extend a pilot programme that fed about 19,000 “vulnerable” urban poor in 2019 to eight new areas in 2020, its Harare spokesperson, Tinashe Mubaira, said on Friday. Of about 8-million people who faced “severe hunger” this year, 2.2-million lived in urban areas, Mubaira said in an e-mailed statement. The WFP plans to provide money to 200,000 urban residents.

Farmers in Zimbabwe traditionally plant maize in November, when the rainy season begins. So far, they’ve received as little as 55% of normal rainfall, with the luckiest receiving 85%.

Bloomberg

I know you are suffering, Emmerson Mnangagwa tells Zimbabweans

Zimbabwe is in the grips of its worst economic crisis in a decade, as critics accuse Mnangagwa of paying lip service to reforms
World
1 day ago

Cash shortages in Zimbabwe persist over Christmas holidays

In November, Zimbabwe’s central bank promised to release Z$1bn to ease the country’s cash crunch but has only released a fraction of that
World
3 days ago

Most read

1.
Namibian ex-ministers embroiled in fish scandal ...
World / Africa
2.
IMF ties Equatorial Guinea loan to scrutiny of ...
World / Africa
3.
India ‘at war with its citizens’ as Modi takes ...
World / Asia
4.
Destruction from 15 natural disasters cost $1bn ...
World

Related Articles

Aid agencies throw lifeline to hungry Zimbabweans

World / Africa

WANDILE SIHLOBO: Driving across SA shows the drought is far from over

Opinion / Columnists

Blackouts hit Zambia and Zimbabwe as hydropower dams drain over drought

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.