Botswana dips into land and water budget to pay for public service wage hikes

19 December 2019 - 21:03 Mbongeni Mguni
Picture: 123RF/DIANA OPRYSHKO
Gaborone — Botswana’s finance ministry submitted a 1.1-billion pula ($102.5m) supplementary budget to legislators, with additional funds to pay for increases in wages and pensions for public servants  and the armed forces.

The supplementary funds will be diverted from “slow spending” projects under the ministry of land management, water & sanitation services, finance minister Thapelo Matsheka told legislators this week. 

The lands and water ministry would not fully utilise its approved budget for the year and “it was considered prudent to reallocate the unspent budget balances rather than seek additional funds that were bound to increase the projected fiscal deficit”, he said.

Opposition legislators criticised the proposals, noting that the pay increases were made a few months before the October 23 general election in which President Mokgweetsi Masisi was re-elected president.

SA’s Forensics For Justice has alleged widespread rigging and the involvement of Botswana’s secret service to secure Masisi’s election win. A report on its investigation includes signed statements alleging that thousands of voters were allowed to cast ballots twice  and that election officials and voters were bribed.  

The finance ministry expects a 7.8-billion pula budget deficit this fiscal year and more shortfalls until 2022-2023 due to lower mineral revenues and higher recurrent spending, fuelled partly by the public service wage increases.

