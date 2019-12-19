Algeria gets a new president but citizens are not impressed

Cairo/Rabat — On Tuesday, a regime insider elected in a vote widely rejected by Algerians vowed to embark on a broad offensive to turn round an ailing economy, as he seeks to appeal to a young, disgruntled majority that has shown no signs of abandoning their protest movement.

Shortly after taking the oath of office, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, who briefly served as premier in 2017 and held a series of other government posts over a 45-year career, pledged to reform the tax system, tap renewable energy sources, and draw in investments.

He said the moves will turn a “new page” and heal divisions that had racked the oil cartel Opec member even before Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s resignation as president in April.

“Algeria, in these sensitive times, needs to organise its priorities,” Tebboune told a chamber packed with officials, including the military’s top brass. The comments were a clear attempt to quell the more than eight months of protests that have continued uninterrupted since Bouteflika resigned under pressure from demonstrators.

The presidential vote that saw Tebboune elected was widely written off by Algerians, who deemed the five candidates as little more than backers of the old regime they have insisted must cede power.

Tebboune called on all Algerians to make sacrifices for their nation, holding up as an example those killed in the liberation war against France and the 1990s civil war.

Tebboune, who also served as housing minister, has previously called for dialogue with protesters and urged a new start. The energy-rich North African nation’s economic fortunes have faced major challenges after the fall in the price of oil from 2014 forced the government to dip into its foreign reserves to sustain subsidies largely credited with keeping the peace.

His win comes after the country’s powerful army chief stressed that the presidential ballot is the only way to avoid chaos in Algeria, which experienced a ruinous 1990s civil war. Turnout for the presidential vote was 39.9%, the lowest in the country’s history, signaling that Tebboune will struggle to win the public’s confidence. More than half the population of 43-million is under 30.

He sought again to strike a tone of national unity, while also taking care to give the requisite nod to the country’s powerful military and the army chief of staff, Ahmed Gaid Salah, to whom he awarded another medal as his first act in office.